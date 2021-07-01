Haryana: Woman From Delhi Raped In Sonipat, Case Registered

A woman from Delhi was allegedly raped in the Civil Line area of Sonipat district in Haryana. According to Police, the accused, a young man from Sonipat, befriended the woman on Facebook and invited her to visit his hometown on the pretext of celebrating his birthday. The accused had invited the woman to a private hotel located at Geeta Bhawan Chowk in the Civil Line area of Sonipat and raped her.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Civil Line police station. Police have registered a case for rape under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. The accused is a resident of Madina village of Sonipat district. He is still at large.

Giving information about this matter, Neeraj Kumar, in charge of Civil Line Police Station, said that a woman living in Delhi filed a complaint that she was raped in the Civil Line area of Sonipat.

“The accused is a resident of Madina village in Sonipat and he befriended the woman on Facebook. The young man called her to come to Sonipat on the pretext of birthday and raped her,” he said.

The Police official said that an investigation has been launched to nab the accused and soon he will be arrested and sent to jail.

Haryana’s Sonipat district has been witnessing rape cases in the last few weeks.

An accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody for raping a 13-year-old physically challenged minor girl in a village of Sonipat district, last week. The Police had registered the case against the accused under POCSO Act.

Earlier in June, a mentally challenged woman was raped in the Rai Police station area of Sonipat. She was thrown on a road after being raped. An Autodriver took her to the hospital, where it was confirmed that she was raped. The accused are still at large.

