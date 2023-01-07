Haryana: Woman Hit By Man With Helmet for Refusing Bike Ride With Him; Incident Caught on CCTV

Kamal, a man in Haryana was seen hitting a woman with his helmet, allegedly because she refused to ride with him on his bike. The incident was caught on CCTV and was widely shared on social media.

In the video, the woman could be seen getting out of an auto-rickshaw, after which she was interrupted by a bike-borne man. He got off his bike and the two were seen engaging in a conversation.

Soon after, the man was seen hitting the woman with his helmet. In retaliation, the woman then hit him back with her handbag.

#WATCH | Haryana: CCTV footage of a man named Kamal hitting a woman with his helmet after she refused to ride on his bike. pic.twitter.com/Az3MWRKKWo— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

The brawl took place in the middle of the street, and the auto-rickshaw driver and another person were seen rushing for help.

“A man named Kamal beat up a woman living in the neighbourhood with helmet after she refused to ride with him on his bike," said ACP Manoj K, Gurugram. An FIR has been filed under various sections of IPC and further investigation is underway, he further told news agency ANI.

The woman was severely injured and was rushed to the hospital following the incident.

