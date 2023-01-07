CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiAccident#Budget2023
Home » News » India » Haryana: Woman Hit By Man With Helmet for Refusing Bike Ride With Him; Incident Caught on CCTV
1-MIN READ

Haryana: Woman Hit By Man With Helmet for Refusing Bike Ride With Him; Incident Caught on CCTV

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 08:38 IST

Gurgaon, India

The woman was severely injured and was rushed to the hospital following the incident (Source: ANI)

The woman was severely injured and was rushed to the hospital following the incident (Source: ANI)

The brawl took place in the middle of the street, and the auto-rickshaw driver and another person were seen rushing for help

Kamal, a man in Haryana was seen hitting a woman with his helmet, allegedly because she refused to ride with him on his bike. The incident was caught on CCTV and was widely shared on social media.

In the video, the woman could be seen getting out of an auto-rickshaw, after which she was interrupted by a bike-borne man. He got off his bike and the two were seen engaging in a conversation.

Soon after, the man was seen hitting the woman with his helmet. In retaliation, the woman then hit him back with her handbag.

RELATED NEWS

The brawl took place in the middle of the street, and the auto-rickshaw driver and another person were seen rushing for help.

“A man named Kamal beat up a woman living in the neighbourhood with helmet after she refused to ride with him on his bike," said ACP Manoj K, Gurugram. An FIR has been filed under various sections of IPC and further investigation is underway, he further told news agency ANI.

The woman was severely injured and was rushed to the hospital following the incident.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Delhi-Gurugram
first published:January 07, 2023, 08:37 IST
last updated:January 07, 2023, 08:38 IST
Read More