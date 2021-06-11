Haryana Woman Kills Herself, Daughter Over Dowry Harassment: Police

A 26-year-old woman, who was working as a nurse at a government health centre in Haryana’s Hisar, died along with her four-year-old daughter after consuming poison. The woman, Raveena, was stationed at a health centre in Dhansu village as general nursing and midwifery (GNM) professional and was living with her husband and his family in Rohnat village of Bhiwani district.

Police handed over bodies to the family after conducting a post-mortem. Raveena got married to Aneesh in March 2015, but her in-laws allegedly persecuted her for dowry since the wedding, the police said. The matter was heard five times in village panchayat, said the deceased’s father Dharambir who is employed as a driver in Haryana Roadways.

Dharambir told police Raveena had left for her in-laws’ house on Sunday, June 6. His younger brother Surendra, saw Raveena’s Whatsapp status on Wednesday night, in which she revealed her agony, and talked of leaving the world. When Surendra told Dharmendra about this, he called up Raveena’s husband Anish who picked the phone but didn’t talk.

Soon after Anish called back Dharmendra, and informed that Raveena and her daughter had consumed poison. When Dharmendra rushed there, his daughter and granddaughter were taken to a hospital in Bawani Khera. The mother-daughter duo was then rushed to two private hospitals where both of them died during treatment.

Raveena’s father revealed that her daughter had sent him a two-page suicide note and a video message on WhatsApp. However, Dharambir said he had slept early and was only informed by his younger brother who saw Raveena’s status.

In her suicide note, Raveena blamed her husband and in-laws for her drastic step. She said her husband’s family has tortured her so much that she is forced to end her life. In the end, Raveena apologised to her parents, but wrote that they chose the wrong family for her.

