Haryana: Woman Sarpanch's Husband Shot Dead in Hisar

Hisar: Two motorcycle-borne youths on Monday shot dead the husband of sarpanch (head) of Sulkhani village in Hisar district of Haryana, police said.

The deceased had been identified as Dharampal Sanga.

Sanga was shot multiple times when he came out of his home to dump garbage, police said. The incident has been caught by CCTV cameras.

Police said the reason behind the killing is not known yet and an investigation is on.

