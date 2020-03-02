English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Haryana: Woman Sarpanch's Husband Shot Dead in Hisar
Sanga was shot multiple times when he came out of his home to dump garbage, police said. The incident has been caught by CCTV cameras.
Hisar: Two motorcycle-borne youths on Monday shot dead the husband of sarpanch (head) of Sulkhani village in Hisar district of Haryana, police said.
The deceased had been identified as Dharampal Sanga.
Police said the reason behind the killing is not known yet and an investigation is on.
