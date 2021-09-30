Haryana Woman, Who Died Months Ago, 'Gets' 2nd Vaccine Dose, Records Show

Getting inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic is a matter of joy but in Haryana people, who have died during the pandemic, are receiving the second dose of their vaccine. Shocking, right?

The incident of dead people allegedly being administered with Covid-19 vaccines by the Haryana health department came to the surface after a family in the Jhajjar district of the state complained that one of their relatives who had died around three months ago was administered with second dose Covid-19 vaccine, according to the message they received.

The incident has been reported from the Bahadurgarh area of the district.

According to the relatives, Sumitra Devi died on May 4 this year. She had received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination from the Adarsh Nagar PHC on April 13 this year.

“On August 27, four months after her death, we received a message stating that Sumitra Devi has been successfully inoculated with a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” said one of her relatives.

The relatives further said that after receiving the message, they went to the CoWin portal and downloaded the fully vaccinated certificate.

“We have informed the concerned district officers and the PHC doctor about the development. Both administration and the doctor have assured to take appropriate action,” added relatives.

“We demand the Haryana Health Department to take strict action against the culprits and to quash the second dose vaccine certificate,” said Sumitra Devi’s son Yogesh.

Yogesh further said that they fear that her mother’s Aadhar number is being wrongly used. “We fear if such fake inoculations are being done using Aadhar number, then possibly my mother’s Aadhar Card may be used for other criminal activities,” added Yogesh.

The doctor in charge of vaccination at the citizen hospital told the media that a probe into the issue has been ordered. “We will check all the registrations thoroughly in our registers. Stringent action will be taken against the culprit,” said the doctor.

