Haryana: Youth Dies by Suicide, Relatives Create Ruckus in Hospital

In a shocking incident in Haryana, a 25-year-old man named Avtar died by suicide by hanging himself. According to reports, he was a resident of Khadak Mangoli, which falls under the Panchkula district of Haryana. The family rushed Avtar to a hospital in Sector 6, but when the doctors declared the person dead, the relatives created a ruckus on-premises and even broke the glass window of a doctor’s cabin.

The Panchkula Sector 7 police station in charge reached the hospital with a team in tow. Incidentally, the deceased also belonged to Sector 7 of Panchkula district.

The SHO of the Sector 7 police station, Mahabir Singh, told the press that an agitated family member had banged his head repeatedly into a frosted glass of the emergency ward, thereby destroying it, reports Tribune India. “His identity is still unknown. We have received no complaint from doctors about misbehaviour or assault,” said Singh. CMO Dr Mukta Kumar, the doctor whose cabin was vandalised, could not be reached for comments.

According to reports, the deceased had died by hanging himself in his house. Doctors declared him dead on arrival, after which the ruckus began. Police said that a case has been registered on the relatives of the deceased. However, it is not known why there was a commotion that eventually ended in vandalism. An investigation is being carried out to see if there was any medical negligence on part of the hospital.

