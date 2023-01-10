Haryana's 'Baba Jalebi' Amarpuri: Convicted of Raping 120 Women, Filming Act; How Cops Caught Him

A fast-track court has held 63-year-old Baba Amarpuri alias ‘Billu’, a mahant at Balaknath temple in Fatehabad’s Tohana guilty of raping over 100 women disciples and making videos of the act.

Additional district judge Balwant Singh will pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 10, a Times of India report stated.

Amarpuri, also known as ‘Jalebi Baba’, was arrested in 2018 from his residence in Shakti Nagar area in Fatehabad after police received a tip-off. Police recovered video CDs containing the clips of the victims being sexually assaulted and said the accused used them to blackmail the victims. Police also found 120 sex video clippings from the mobile phone of the accused.

The videos were also reported to doing the rounds in the town prompting the Deputy Superintendent of Police Joginder Sharma to appeal to the public to not circulate the video as its a criminal act.

Then Fatehabad women police station in-charge, inspector Bimla Devi said Amarpuri claimed to have possessed powers enabling him to “hypnotise" and help people. Amarpuri raped at least 120 female disciples using drugs and used the clips of the acts with each of the victims that he would film on his mobile phone. He would then use these videos to blackmail the victims into continuing their sexual relations.

“The accused is a tantrik (occultist), who used to offer drugs in some liquid to the women. It was alleged that he used to sexually exploit them. Then, he used to blackmail these women to take money from them,” Bimla Devi was quoted to have stated by Indian Express.

Who is ‘Jalebi Baba’ Amarpuri?

According to reports, Amarpuri used to sell jalebis in the town’s main market for 13 years. After getting introduced to occult practices by a baba, he shut his sweets business and bought a house in Bhatia Nagar where he constructed a temple with a basement in his house.

Locals were aware of the notorious activities according to a report by The Print, however, Amarpuri received his clients from outside the town. He was arrested after a host of videos of him in his den violating women disciples surfaced online.

Previous Charges

Amarpuri was booked for rape in October 2017 after a married woman accused him of raping her at his residence. He received bail in the case.

