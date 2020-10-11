Haryana's Independent MLA Booked In Cheating Case, Legislator Hits Back At Govt

Chandigarh: The Haryana police has booked Independent MLA from the Meham constituency, Balraj Kundu, and three others in a cheating case registered in Gurugram. The FIR was registered on Saturday evening on the complaint of a Gurugram resident, the police said.

Kundu hit back, saying the fresh FIR, like another one lodged against him in January, was due to “political considerations” and that he had been raising his voice against the BJP-led government in Haryana on various issues. The complainant has alleged that Kundu’s firm did not make a payment of over Rs 13 crore, which it owed to the complainant in connection with a road-construction project in Madhya Pradesh.

He has also alleged that Kundu’s firm had got a contract for the project, which was allotted to him for completion and for which an agreement was made. The complainant has claimed that the work on the project started over three years ago and bills worth over Rs 40 crore were sent to Kundu’s firm, but so far, payments of only about Rs 27 crore have been received.

He has alleged that the remaining payment is not being made to him. The police said a cheating case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered and further investigations were under progress.

Officials of the legislator’s firm have also been booked. Asked about the FIR against him, Kundu told reporters, “I have not been informed by the police about it, but I have learnt that a case has been lodged at Gurugram’s Sector 50 police station.” “It is a same kind of case that was registered against me in Rohtak about nine-ten months ago when I had raised my voice on certain issues against this government.

“The government cannot suppress my voice by such FIRs. I will continue to raise my voice to highlight its failures and corrupt practices,” he said. The MLA said the present case was registered “purely out of political considerations as had happened the last time as well”.

“I and my company have been doing business for over 20 years, why no case or any kind of complaint was registered earlier? During the past few months, when I have started to raise my voice against this government, it is after me,” he added. Replying to a question, Kundu said he has been touring the Baroda Assembly constituency in Sonipat district, where bypolls are scheduled next month, and highlighting the alleged failures of the BJP-JJP dispensation.

“Farmers, employees, labourers, youngsters, poor, name any section, all are against this dispensation. The BJP candidate will lose security deposit from Baroda. They know I am highlighting their failures in Baroda and they want to disturb and put pressure on me to silence my voice, but I will not remain silent,” he said. In January too, the Haryana police had booked Kundu for allegedly cheating a Rohtak resident.

The case, which also involved money matters in a business transaction, was registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust. Kundu had then alleged that he was being framed in the case due to political vendetta at the behest of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from the state, who is a former minister.

“I have been raising my voice against corruption. Such false cases will not suppress my voice,” he had then told reporters in Rohtak. A former BJP leader, Kundu had successfully contested the Assembly polls in October, 2019 as an Independent from the Meham seat in Rohtak, after being denied a party nomination.

In February, he had withdrawn support to the M L Khattar dispensation, saying he was “deeply hurt” with the government giving a “clean chit” in the sugar mills corruption he had flagged..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor