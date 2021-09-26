Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome from his party leaders and supporters after he landed in Delhi after a three-day visit to the US. BJP President JP Nadda along with party General Secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh, Former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were present at the Delhi airport.

“PM Modi’s 5-day visit to the US proves that the world views India differently under the leadership of PM Modi… On behalf of crores of Indians, we welcome him back. PM Modi has established India as a global player with discussion on terrorism, climate change, and how a solution can be brought with everyone’s participation,” JP Nadda said in an event after PM Modi’s arrival.

Lauding PM Modi’s address at the United Nations General Assembly, Nadda said he spoke like a statesman and his speech has made the country proud.

“PM Modi’s friendship with US President Joe Biden is not new, they share an old bond. The same was also reiterated by US President,” he added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also welcomed the Prime Minister and said the visit will go a long way in strengthening India-USA ties.

“I welcome PM Shri Narendra Modi on his return to India from an extremely successful and fruitful visit to the United States. His visit will certainly go a long way in further strengthening India-USA friendship and shaping the global perspective on the Indian world view,” Singh wrote in a tweet.

During his visit to the US, PM Modi had bilateral talks with Joe Biden at the White House, which was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as US President on January 20. Modi also met Vice President Kamala Harris and invited her to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day trip to the United States was packed with meetings as he attended 20 of them during the around 65 hours he spent in the country, government sources said on Sunday. He also had four long meetings in flights with officials on the way to and back from the US, they added.

PM Modi flew to New York where he addressed the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

