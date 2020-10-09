'Right to Live with MLA': Madras HC Brushes Aside Priest's Objection to Daughter's Wedding Over 'Caste'

The Madras High Court has ruled that the daughter of a Hindu priest who had married AIADMK lawmaker A Prabhu has the right to live with her husband, brushing aside the protestations of her father that his daughter was abducted by the MLA.

The matter reached the court after priest Swaminathan filed a habeas corpus petition with the court alleging that his daughter had been taken kidnapped. Acting on the petition, the court directed MLA A Prabhu to produce his wife before it. The wedding had taken place on Monday this week in Tamil Nadu’s Kallukurichi district. The reason for priest's protest is said to be the caste of Prabhu.

On Friday, Prabhu had produced Soundarya before a Division Bench comprising judge MM Sundresh and D Krishna Kumar. In her appearance before the court, Soundarya had stated that she had married Prabhu upon her free will and that she wishes to live with him as his wife. The court permitted the 19-year-old woman to go with her husband.

In his interaction with the press, Swaminathan had said his objections were not based on the inter-caste nature of the alliance, but rather the age difference between the man and wife. Prabhu had released a video calling out as 'falsehoods' that he had kidnapped Soundarya, and that he lured her into marriage.