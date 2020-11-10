Hasanpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Hasanpur (हसनपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Samastipur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Samastipur. Hasanpur is part of 25. Khagaria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.86%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,84,560 eligible electors, of which 1,50,278 were male, 1,34,112 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hasanpur in 2020 is =CP142/CM142*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,61,721 eligible electors, of which 1,38,962 were male, 1,22,750 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,486 eligible electors, of which 1,18,583 were male, 1,04,903 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hasanpur in 2015 was 196. In 2010, there were 148.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Raj Kumar Ray of JDU won in this seat by defeating Vinod Choudhary of BLSP by a margin of 29,600 votes which was 20.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 43% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Raj Kumar Ray of JDU won in this seat defeating Sunil Kumar Puspam of RJD by a margin of 3,291 votes which was 2.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 31.51% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 140. Hasanpur Assembly segment of Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser won the Khagaria Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Khagaria Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Hasanpur are: Kumari Manju Varma (JDU), Rakhi Devi (LJP), Raj Vanshi Mahto (RJD), Rijwana Khatoon (NCP), Sudarshan Singh (RLSP), Ankush Kumar Yadav (BPL), Aman Kumar (RJJP), Banwari Paswan (BMP), Madhu Shweta (PP), Mahesh Yadav (JDS), Mohammad Tamanna (LJD), Shambhu Kumar Singh (BSLP), Ranjeet Yadav (IND), Vatsa Purushottam (IND), Sudama Paswan (IND), Subodh Kumar Jha (BMAP), Sumit Kumar (JAPL)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.59%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.07%, while it was 52.22% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 274 polling stations in 140. Hasanpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 251. In 2010 there were 224 polling stations.

Extent:

140. Hasanpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Samastipur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Hasanpur and Bithan; Gram Panchayat Kundal-I, Kundal-II, Shalepur, Jahangirpur and Bishnupur Diha of Singhia Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Samastipur.

Hasanpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Hasanpur is 299.86 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Hasanpur is: 25°43'49.4"N 86°13'49.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Hasanpur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.