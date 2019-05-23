English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hassan Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hassan (ಹಾಸನ್) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
16. Hassan is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.84%. The estimated literacy level of Hassan is 76.04%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, H D Devegowda of JDS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,00,462 votes which was 8.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 44.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.49% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.19% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hassan was: H D Devegowda (JDS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,89,847 men, 7,71,551 women and 88 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hassan Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Hassan is: 13.0071 76.0993
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हसन, कर्नाटक (Hindi); হাসান, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); हसन, कर्नाटक (Marathi); હસન, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); ஹசான், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); హసన్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಹಾಸನ್, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ഹസ്സൻ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
JD(S)
Prajwal Revanna
JD(S)
Prajwal Revanna
LEADING
IND
--
--
R G Sathisha
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
M. Mahesh (Al: Lokesh)
UPP
--
--
H M Chandregowda
BJP
--
--
Manju A
BSP
--
--
Vinodraj K H
JD(S)
--
--
Prajwal Revanna
