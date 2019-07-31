Hassled by Discrimination, Residents of Noida's 'Pakistan Wali Gali' Ask PM Modi For Name Change
The colony, which consists of 69-70 houses, is said to have gotten the name "Pakistan Wali Gali" after some people settled there from Pakistan during the partition.
The residents of Noida's 'Pakistan Wali Gali' are now more than keen on distancing themselves from their legacy given the ordeals they have had to face in terms of finding employment and affordable education. (Image : ANI)
Resident's of Greater Noida's 'Pakistan Wali Gali' on Tuesday urged PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath that the name of their colony be changed since it has hindered their access to employment and basic amenities.
The colony, which consists of 69-70 houses, is said to have gotten the name "Pakistan Wali Gali" after some people settled there from Pakistan during the partition. According to an ANI report, the colony's residents are now more than keen on distancing themselves from this legacy given the ordeal they have had to face in terms of access to affordable education and employment.
"We do not get employment even after showing Aadhar card. We spend money on our children's education but even they will not get employment. We are very disturbed. We request Prime Minister and Chief Minister to change the name of this colony and provide us employment," ANI quoted a resident, Bhupesh Kumar, as saying.
The report also quoted another resident, who complained of mistreatment. "People treat us badly as if we belong to another country. This is all because the street is named as 'Pakistan Wali Gali'. We have expectations from Modi ji and we are sure if our voices are heard by him he will surely take action."
Another local asserted that the colony's residents are Indians and said," Only four of our ancestors came here from Pakistan a long time ago. But still, even our Aadhar card has "Pakistan Wali Gali" written on them. We are part of this country then why are we being segregated in the name of Pakistan."
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bruce Lee's Daughter Calls Portrayal of Her Father in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' a 'Mockery'
- Ranveer Singh Sends Love to Sister Ritika on Her Birthday With This Beach Side Throwback Picture
- Black Shark 2 Pro With Snapdragon 855+, 12GB RAM, 4,000mAh Battery Goes Official
- Twitter Tears Apart Govinda's Claim of Suggesting Title for Avatar with Funny Memes
- The Next Frontier for Artificial Intelligence Lies in Food and Beverages