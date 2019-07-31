Hassled by Discrimination, Residents of Noida's 'Pakistan Wali Gali' Ask PM Modi For Name Change

Resident's of Greater Noida's 'Pakistan Wali Gali' on Tuesday urged PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath that the name of their colony be changed since it has hindered their access to employment and basic amenities.

The colony, which consists of 69-70 houses, is said to have gotten the name "Pakistan Wali Gali" after some people settled there from Pakistan during the partition. According to an ANI report, the colony's residents are now more than keen on distancing themselves from this legacy given the ordeal they have had to face in terms of access to affordable education and employment.

"We do not get employment even after showing Aadhar card. We spend money on our children's education but even they will not get employment. We are very disturbed. We request Prime Minister and Chief Minister to change the name of this colony and provide us employment," ANI quoted a resident, Bhupesh Kumar, as saying.

The report also quoted another resident, who complained of mistreatment. "People treat us badly as if we belong to another country. This is all because the street is named as 'Pakistan Wali Gali'. We have expectations from Modi ji and we are sure if our voices are heard by him he will surely take action."

Another local asserted that the colony's residents are Indians and said," Only four of our ancestors came here from Pakistan a long time ago. But still, even our Aadhar card has "Pakistan Wali Gali" written on them. We are part of this country then why are we being segregated in the name of Pakistan."