Karnataka Minister 'Throws' Sports Kit at Athletes, Video Goes Viral

#WATCH Karnataka Revenue Minister RV Deshpande throws sports kits from a stage at national, state and district level athletes, in Karwar's Haliyala. (31.10.18) pic.twitter.com/m82LYSh9wL — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018

: A Karnataka minister, who was reportedly in great hurry, was seen hurling sports gear from a stage at athletes in the Karwar area of Karnataka.In a video that has gone viral on the social network, Karnataka Revenue Minister RV Deshpande can be seen hurriedly tossing sports kits at national, state and district-level athletes at an event in Haliyal on Wednesday.Deshpande, who was visiting his home constituency to inaugurate an indoor stadium, was apparently getting late for other appointments.After the inauguration of the stadium, a stream of speeches followed. Once that finished, the minister was invited upon stage to distribute the kits. The rushing minister got worried with the long list of names and the time taken by the athletes to reach the stage, hence, he decided to throw the kits instead.In what can be called as a 'true test of their sportsmanship', the visibly perturbed minister also appealed to the athletes to cower near the stage and catch the flying kits in the video.In August, another Karnataka minister had flung biscuit packets at flood victims at a relief camp in Hassan. The video was soon looped by TV channels and circulated on social media.