Hathras Aftermath: Court Pulls up UP STF for Seeking More Time for Debate on Bail Plea of 'PFI Members'

The bail plea of suspected members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), arrested for disturbing communal harmony after the Hathras rape and murder case, was heard on Wednesday. During the hearing on the bail plea of Masood and Alam, the officers of the UP STF were reprimanded by the court of ADJ Amar Singh for again demanding more time.

Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi, counsel for the accused party, said: "Today STF again said the case diary and PCR is in the CJM court in this regard, so they will not be able to debate on it. The ADJ was angered and said that any order is going to be passed to curb this kind of functioning."

He said the appeal made in the CJM court regarding the NET exam has not been accepted.

On the other hand, the hearing on the remand application of STF in CJM court was completed on Wednesday and the decision was reserved. The STF has sought 10 days to interrogate the alleged PFI and CFI suspects.

Four youths on their way to Hathras were arrested on October 5 from a toll booth on the Yamuna Expressway. Atiq Ur Rehman, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Alam from Rampur, Siddiqui, a resident of Kerala, and Masood from Bahraich, were arrested for allegedly trying to create unrest. After this, a case was registered against them in police station under serious sections including treason.