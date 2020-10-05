Hathras Case Accused Should Be Hanged, Says MNS

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday staged a protest here, demanding hanging of the accused in the alleged gang-rape and fatal attack on a Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The Raj Thackeray-led party also demanded enactment of a law in line with the “Disha Act” of Andhra Pradesh to expedite trials of crimes against women.

The Act relates to speedy investigation and trial of sexual assault cases. The 2019 law also has provision for the death penalty. MNS workers “hung” effigies of the accused in the Hathras case during the protest near Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar.

The Hathras incident is condemnable and culprits of such crimes must be hanged till death, the party’s state unit vice-president, Yashwant Killedar, said. Pitching for a Disha-like Act, the MNS leader said the law should be implemented across the country and the accused be tried before fast-track court.

MNS leaders Nitin Sardesai, Aditya Shirodkar and Rita Gupta also took part in the protest.

