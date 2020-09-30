Hathras Gang-rape: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad under 'House Arrest' in Saharanpur

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was accompanying the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being gang raped from Delhi to Hathras, said on Wednesday that he was detained by Uttar Pradesh police midway and has now been put under house arrest in Saharanpur.

"The whole world saw how our sister was cremated at night in the absence of the family and without their consent, in connivance of the government and the police. The morality of these people is dead. I was detained by their police the night before and now I have been put under house arrest in Saharanpur. But we will fight," Azad tweeted in Hindi.

He also shared a picture of the notice issued to him by the Saharanpur police, which stated: You are being informed that CrPC section 144 is imposed in the district. There are credible inputs that your tours and acts are gathering crowds, which may lead to law and order situation. Any untoward incident may happen. Hence, you are being informed that you will stay in your house only. The order, issued by the local Fatehpur police station in-charge Manoj Chaudhary, also warned Azad of legal action for violating the instruction.