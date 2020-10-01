Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: Ahead of Priyanka's Visit, Borders Sealed, Section 144 Imposed in Town; Security Beefed Up at DND Flyover

Hathras Gang rape Case LIVE Updates: Shocked by the recent incidents of rape with minor girls in Hathras, Azamgarh, Baghpat and Bulandshahr, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has sought answers from the BJP-led government of Uttar Pradesh. Both Priyanka and brother Rahul Gandhi are likely to leave for Hathras today to meet the family of the victim. Ahead of Gandhi's visit, Hathras DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar said that the borders of the town have been sealed and section 144 has been imposed.

BSP supremo Mayawati too is set to address the media as outrage over the gruesome crime grows. On Wednesday, Congress, Left and Bhim Army activists staged protests near the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan and India Gate in the national capital, demanding justice for a 19-year-old woman who died a fortnight after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras. She was cremated in the dead of the night with family members alleging they were forced by police to hurriedly conduct the last rites, a charge that triggered further outrage.

The police have booked the protesters, mostly students and women activists, for assembling in violation of prohibitory orders and Covid-19 guidelines, and detained some of them briefly.

The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA), which gave the call for a candlelight march at India Gate in the evening, alleged that the police forcibly removed the protesters from the spot and harassed and detained women, a charge denied by the police. Some Bhim Army activists also joined the protest near India Gate. In a call for candlelight vigil at India Gate, protesters demanding justice for the Dalit victim of gang rape in Hathras were brutally assaulted and detained by Delhi Police. The protesters were attacked, women members harassed and taken into custody," the AISA alleged.

The police said women protesters were not detained, but dropped off at their destination. The AISA claimed that women protesters were dropped off on a road near Jawaharlal Nehru University, even though they belonged to different institutions like Jamia Millia Islamia, Ambedkar University and Delhi University.

Thirty-two men have been detained for organizing an unauthorised protest on Man Singh Road near India Gate, police said. "A few female protesters who were part of the protesting group were removed from the spot. The protesters belonged to AISA and Bhim Army. Legal action under relevant sections of law is being taken," said Deepak Yadav, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

There were protests in neighbouring Ghaziabad as well. Activists of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Akhil Bhartiya Balmiki Samaj staged protests in some areas of Ghaziabad, demanding justice for the Dalit woman.

Here are all the latest updates in Hathras rape case:

* Hathras DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar says, "Borders of Hathras are sealed. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than five people are not allowed to gather. We've no information about Priyanka Gandhi's visit. SIT will meet the victim's family members today, media will not be allowed."

* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed BJP government over "jungle raj" in Uttar Pradesh. He said that BJP's slogan is not to save girls but to hide facts and save power.

UP के जंगलराज में बेटियों पर ज़ुल्म और सरकार की सीनाज़ोरी जारी है।कभी जीते-जी सम्मान नहीं दिया और अंतिम संस्कार की गरिमा भी छीन ली। भाजपा का नारा ‘बेटी बचाओ’ नहीं, ‘तथ्य छुपाओ, सत्ता बचाओ’ है।#BalrampurHorror — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2020

* Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the police thrashed the family members of Hathras rape victim on the "silent orders of the government". He said that now the people will also treat the government in a similar manner — make it run and bring them to the door of justice. "The public is seeing the true color of BJP's misrule. The cloak of hypocrites will not take long now to unveil," he added.

* Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted:

हाथरस जैसी वीभत्स घटना बलरामपुर में घटी। लड़की का बलात्कार कर पैर और कमर तोड़ दी गई। आजमगढ़, बागपत, बुलंदशहर में बच्चियों से दरिंदगी हुई।यूपी में फैले जंगलराज की हद नहीं। मार्केटिंग, भाषणों से कानून व्यवस्था नहीं चलती। ये मुख्यमंत्री की जवाबदेही का वक्त है। जनता को जवाब चाहिए। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 1, 2020

* "Have no words to condemn the barbaric and shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family. More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family’s presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans & lofty promises for votes," West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.