Hathras Gang-rape: Cong Stages Protest Against Yogi Adityanath Govt Near UP Bhawan In Delhi

New Delhi: Congress leaders and workers, including those of the party’s youth wing, staged a protest against the Yogi Adityanath government near the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in the national capital on Wednesday demanding justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim. The protesters were stopped by the police who erected a barricade near the UP Bhawan.

Some of the Indian Youth Congress protesters were detained by the police and taken to Mandir Marg and Connaught Place police stations, said IYC media incharge Rahul Rao. The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in Safdarjung Hospital a fortnight after she was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”, even as the incident triggered protests in Hathras with several people coming out on roads.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor