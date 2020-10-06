Hathras Gangrape: Lawyers In Mumbai's Kurla Court Protest

Mumbai: The Kurla Court Lawyers’ Association here on Tuesday staged a protest against the alleged gangrape and killing of a 19-year-old Dalit woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Several lawyers paid tribute to the victim near the Kurla court’s gate and demanded justice for her, one of the members of the association said.

The woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment. The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, triggering protests across the country.

