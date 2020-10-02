Hathras Rape Aftermath: Top District Officers Likely to Be Shunted out Soon, Say Sources

Top district officers of Hathras are likely to be shunted out very soon, according to sources. They claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is upset with the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police over handling of the issue.

Amid nationwide outrage over the brutal gang-rape and murder, Adityanath on Friday said the state government is committed to the safety of women and will ensure the strictest punishment is meted out to the four accused.

Issuing a warning to those who wish to harm the "honour" of women, Adityanath in a tweet in Hindi said his government will ensure exemplary punishment and act as a deterrent in the future.

Amid the widespread outrage over the gang-rape and murder and her forcible cremation subsequently, scores of lawyers in the state have joined the demand for imposition of President’s Rule in Uttar Pradesh. The lawyers also demanded the dismissal of the Adityanath government.