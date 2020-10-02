Hathras Rape Aftermath: Top Police Officials Suspended over Allegations of Mismanagement as Outrage Grows

Top police officials of Hathras, including the superintendent of police, were shunted out on Friday as outrage grew against the state government's handling of the Hathras gang-rape and murder case. Sources had earlier said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was upset with the officials over how the issue was handled.

The officials, including SP Vikrant Veer, were suspended on the basis of a preliminary investigation conducted by the state government. The others are CO Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, SI Jagveer Singh and HC Mahesh Pal.

"In the Hathras case, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to suspend the SP, DSP, inspector and some others officials, based on the preliminary investigation report," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday evening. "Narco-polygraph tests of the SP and DSP will also be conducted."

The family of the victim, who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, also claimed they were being pressured by the district administration against repeatedly changing their statement. The father of the woman said he was being pressured by government officials and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

The father, around 50 years old, claimed he was pressured into going to a police station where the district magistrate and police officials made three members of his family sign some document. "But we are not satisfied with this. My daughter's case should be probed by the CBI and monitored by a Supreme Court judge. We are under pressure from officials and confined to our home while the media has also been disallowed from meeting us," he said in a purported video shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter.

There was speculation about District Magistrate Praveen Laxkar being suspended as well. The official was earlier this week was caught on camera issuing a veiled "threat" to the rape victim's father as he asked him to comply with the government. The video was shared by Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday evening.

Amid nationwide outrage over the brutal gang-rape and murder, Adityanath on Friday said the state government is committed to the safety of women and will ensure the strictest punishment is meted out to the four accused.

Issuing a warning to those who wish to harm the "honour" of women, Adityanath in a tweet in Hindi said his government will ensure exemplary punishment and act as a deterrent in the future.

Scores of lawyers in the state have joined the demand for imposition of President’s Rule in Uttar Pradesh. The lawyers also demanded the dismissal of the Adityanath government.

The 20-year-old Dalit woman was raped in a village in UP's Hathras by four men on September 14. The woman had died two weeks after she was attacked brutally while helping her mother in the fields. She had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis and a gash in her tongue in the horrific assault.

She was admitted to Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. The woman was cremated in Hathras during the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

All four attackers, upper-caste men from the woman's village, are in jail. They will now also be charged with murder. The UP police is under scrutiny over alleged lapses throughout the case, and the inexplicable rush in cremation has further added to anger and confusion in the village.