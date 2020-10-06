Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: Will CBI Probe the Incident? SC to Decide; Saamana Attacks BJP Over 'Different Reaction' in Kangana's Issue and Hathras Case

Opposition Stage Late Night Protest in Noida, Demands Adityanath's Resignation | Workers of the opposition Samajwadi Party staged a candlelight vigil in Noida, demanding a fair investigation into the death of the Hathras victim. Demanding stringent punishment for the accused, the SP workers raised slogans against the Yogi Adityanath-led government. the march started from Salarpur and culminated near Bhangel in Sector 82. Locals and city-based rights activists also took part in the candlelight vigil.
Event Highlights
A bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, will take up the PIL filed by social activist Satyama Dubey and advocates Vishal Thakre and Rudra Pratap Yadav.
MEA Hits Out at UN Over Remarks on Hathras, Balrampur Cases | The External Affairs Ministry reacted strongly to the United Nations’ statement, saying the UN Resident Coordinator in India should be aware that these cases have been taken extremely seriously by the government and asserted that any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided since the investigation process is still underway.
JKNPP Demands SC Monitored Probe in Hathras Incident | Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) staged a protest over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras district and demanded a Supreme Court- monitored probe into the incident. A large number of JKNPP activists including women-led by party chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh assembled outside party headquarters at Gandhi Nagar and raised slogans demanding capital punishment to the culprits involved in the gang-rape.
4 People Going to Hathras Arrested in Mathura, Said to Have PFI Links: Cops | Four people, said to have links with alleged radical group Popular Front of India (PFI) and an associate outfit, were arrested at Mathura while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi, police said. They said the four were taken into custody at Mathura's Math toll plaza where the police were checking vehicles after receiving a tip-off that some suspicious people were on their way to Hathras from Delhi.
READ | 19 FIRs Filed in Hathras Rape Incident Allege Social Media Posts, On-air Remarks 'Trying to Manipulate Case'
RLD Workers Block Traffic Near Mathura to Protest Baton-charge on Jayant Chaudhary | Rashtriya Lok Dal activists blocked traffic on Nauhil Bajna-Aligarh road near here in protest against the alleged lathi-charge by police on their party's fellow workers going to meet the family of the Hathras gang-rape-cum murder victim. Chaudhary Ajit Singh-led RLD leader Yogesh Nauhar said hundreds of party workers along with the residents of various villages in the district blocked the road for several hours.
ED May File Money Laundering Case to Probe Use of Illegal Funds to Trigger Caste-based Protests in Hathras | The Enforcement Directorate may soon register a money laundering case to probe if dubious funds were used for allegedly fuelling caste-based protests in the wake of the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, officials said.
15 police personnel, 3 Station House Officers and 1 Deputy SP rank officer have been deployed in the village to prevent tension, said Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal
PAC personnel are camping outside the house of the victim in Hathras round the clock. Two women SIs & 6 female constables have also been stationed there. Two security personnel have been deployed for the security of the victim's brother: Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal (05.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/go0U01P6dI— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2020
Around 1,000 activists of the Left and the Congress on Saturday protested in Kolkata against the alleged gang rape in Hathras that has triggered a nationwide outrage. (Representational Image: PTI)
Meanwhile, four people, said said to have links with alleged radical group Popular Front of India (PFI) and an associate outfit, were arrested at Mathura on Monday while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi. Police said the four were taken into custody at Mathura's Math toll plaza where the police were checking vehicles after receiving a tip off that some suspicious people were on their way to Hathras from Delhi.
The four were in a car and identified themselves as Atiq-ur Rehman of Muzaffarnagar, Siddique of Malappuram, Masood Ahmed of Bahraich and Alam of Rampur, the police said, adding their mobile phones, laptop and some literature, which could have an impact on peace and order, were seized. During interrogation, it came to light that they had links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organisation Campus Front of India (CFI), the police said, adding further their interrogation is underway.
The Popular Front of India (PFI), an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding certain protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that took place across the country earlier this year. The Uttar Pradesh police had earlier sought a ban on the organization.
National Chairman of All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations Udit Raj and his supporters were also briefly stopped by Ghaziabad police at UP Gate on Monday while he was heading to Hathras district to meet the victim's family. The former BJP MP, who later quit the party and joined the Congress last year, was later granted permission to head to Hathras with a delegation of only six vehicles, police said.
Hathras has been in news after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped on September 14 in a village in the district and she succumbed to her injuries a fortnight later at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Her hurried cremation in the dead of the night, allegedly without the parents' consent, created further outrage. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath referred to recent incidents and said anarchist elements are trying to trigger communal and caste violence in the state
