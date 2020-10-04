Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: CM Kejriwal Likely to Meet Victim’s Family Today Amid Protests Seeking Justice for 19-year-old

Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are likely to visit Hathras today to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was brutally gang-raped and succumbed to her injuries. The visit comes a day after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the woman’s family with videos showing Priyanka Gandhi hugging the victim's mother, saying "The Congress is with you in this hour of crisis." As with the DGP and Additional Chief Secretary's meeting with the family, the district administration had arranged seating on a mat on the floor. However, Rahul Gandhi took the deceased's father and brothers to a separate room and locked it, with media personnel remaining outside. After speaking to the family for about 15 minutes, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. They also want security." The family has also demanded an inquiry by the Supreme Court into the matter, she added.
Even as the Gandhis met the family, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the probe in the "entire incident" has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). UP authorities had scuttled an earlier attempt by the two leaders to travel to Hathras, detaining them and several party workers in Greater Noida outside Delhi on Thursday.
The images of Priyanka Gandhi behind the wheel and also saving a worker from a police lathi can be seen as this fight for woman empowerment in a state where a woman is considered best sitting at home.
Oct 4, 2020 7:47 am (IST)
Hathras Victim's Family Wants Judicial Probe, Suspension of DM: Priyanka Gandhi | After meeting the Hathras victim's family, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra listed their demands which included a judicial inquiry through the Supreme Court and suspension of the district magistrate. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family and declared that they will fight for ensuring justice to the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped. In a series of tweets, Priyanka Gandhi listed some of the demands and questions of the victim's family.
Oct 4, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
Kejriwal to Visit Victim's Family | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will visit Hathras victim's family today.
Oct 4, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
End 'Crisis of Justice': Satyarthi to PM | Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the crisis of justice for women and children, saying what is happening to "our daughters" across India is a matter of national shame. Reacting to the Hathras incident and other cases of sexual assaults on women in the country, Satyarthi said he implores the prime minister to lead the war on rape. Calling for a people's movement to break "this mindset" of violence, Satyarthi said we need both compassionate political will and people's action to bring an end to the culture of rape.
Oct 4, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
It's right that atrocities are taking place, but it was also during Mulayam Singh, Mayawati and Akhilesh governments. Reason for Dalit oppression is casteism, Dalits will be oppressed until there's casteism in minds of people: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Hathras incident.
Oct 4, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
C'garh Cong's Silent Protest Tomorrow | The Chhattisgarh Congress will hold a silent protest tomorrow against the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh, party leaders said. A 'maun satyagraha' will be held in all 28 districts of the state to demand justice for the victim and to protest against the inhumanity displayed by the Uttar Pradesh government and the police there, said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, head of the Chhattisgarh Congress media wing.
Protests against the Hathras rape.
On Saturday, the Congress staged another demonstration at the Delhi-Noida border where party workers scuffled with the police and were allegedly lathi-charged. When a delegation of Congress MPs and other leaders reached the barricades, the Noida police said they will allow only five party representatives to meet the family at their village in Hathras, about 150 km away.
The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 in an assault by four upper caste men that left her critically injured. She died at a Delhi hospital last Tuesday.