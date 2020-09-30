Hathras Gang Rape Case LIVE Updates: Protesters Block Roads and Main Market; CM Yogi Forms SIT as PM Modi Dials Him Amid National Outrage

Event Highlights
Protests broke out in the city after the death of 19-year-old woman who was brutally gang-raped in a village in Hathras district two weeks ago. She died on Tuesday of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital, prompting outrage and calls for justice. The official said Secretary home, Bhagwan Swarup, will lead the SIT and DIG, Chandraprakash, and commandant PAC Agra, Poonam, will be its members. The SIT has been asked to submit its report in seven days time, an official said. He further said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked for conducting the trial of the case in a fast track court.
PM Modi Takes Cognizance of Hathras Tragedy
PM Narendra Modi talks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Hathras gang-rape case, directs taking strict action against culprits: Official— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2020
'Class-specific Jungle Raj', Says Rahul Gandhi | Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had termed the gang-rape and murder the "class-specific jungle raj" of UP, condemned the manner in which the woman cremated. “A daughter of India is raped, facts are suppressed, and in the end the right to funeral is also taken away from her family. It is abusive and unjust.”
Hours After Cops Cremate Victim's Body, UP Govt Forms SIT to Investigate Matter
मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने हाथरस की घटना के लिए दोषी व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में मुकदमा चलाने और प्रभावी पैरवी करने के स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए हैं।— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 30, 2020
All four attackers, upper-caste men from the woman's village are currently lodged in jail and will now also be charged with murder.
RECAP | A 19-year-old woman died on Tuesday morning, two weeks after being gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. The woman died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after suffering multiple fractures, paralysis and a gash in her tongue. Hours after her death, allegedly the Uttar Pradesh police whisked her body to her native village and cremated at 2:30 am while most of her family members were locked at home.
The body of the woman was cremated here in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.
The family left Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday night amid heavy police deployment. The body was taken by the Uttar Pradesh police, which reached Hathras earlier than the family members, claimed a kin of the victim. "The cremation was done around 2.30 am - 3 am," the father of the deceased woman told PTI on Wednesday morning.
In the moments preceding the cremation, a brother of the woman told PTI: "Police have forcibly taken the body, and my father along with them for cremation. When my father reached Hathras, he was immediately taken (to the crematorium) by the police."
Another kin said the woman's father was accompanied by 30 to 40 people, mainly relatives and others from their neighbourhood, to the crematorium near Bool Garhi village, under Chandpa police station limits, in the district of western Uttar Pradesh.
Senior police and administration officials were also present at the crematorium in the middle of the night, an official said. According to purported visuals from the site that surfaced on social media some of the policemen were in anti-riot gears donning body vests and helmets.
"We are unable to understand, what they want... what kind of politics is this, they are giving random statements like the woman has not been raped! We don't know what they want," said the relative who was at home with the grieving family. "They are doing all this to hush up the case."
When contacted, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir told PTI in a text message: "All procedures as per wish of family (sic).
