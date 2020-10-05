Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: Congress to Continue Protests as Demands for Justice for 19-yr-old Grow Louder

READ | 'Stopping Visits, Tapping Phones': Editors Guild Slams UP Govt for 'Obstructing' Media Coverage for Hathras Case
The Guild demanded that the government create conditions in Hathras that do not obstruct journalists in any way.
READ | 'Stopping Visits, Tapping Phones': Editors Guild Slams UP Govt for 'Obstructing' Media Coverage for Hathras Case
The Guild demanded that the government create conditions in Hathras that do not obstruct journalists in any way.
READ | 'Those Who Don't Like 'Vikas' Incite Others, Devise Plots': Amid Outrage Over Hathras Case, CM Yogi's Message
Amid nationwide outrage over the brutal gang-rape and murder, Adityanath on Friday said the state government is committed to the safety of women and will ensure the strictest punishment is meted out…
RaGa Blames ‘Filthy RSS Male Chauvinist Mentality’ for BJP MLA’s ‘Sanskaar’ Remark | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed contentious remark made by BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh who had said that alleged gang-rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit in Hathras can be prevented only with “sanskaar” (culture and values) and not through governance. In a scathing response to the statement, Gandhi said, This is the filthy RSS male chauvinist mentality at work. Men do the raping but women need to be taught good values. READ MORE
The Congress will hold protests in Maharashtra today "seeking justice" for a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped and killed in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh triggering nationwide outrage. State Congress unit president Balasaheb Thorat said the Hathras incident has made India hang its head in shame. The Congress party is fighting for justice for the victim's family and a statewide satyagraha' will be held on Monday. The fight will continue till the victim's family gets justice, Thorat, who is also the Revenue minister in the state government, said in a statement.
RPCC's Silent Protest Today | The Rajasthan Congress Committee will hold a two-hour silent protest today against the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The Congress party will hold a 'maun satyagraha' at district headquarters level from 10 am to 12 am on Monday in protest against the incident of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said. The party will hold the protest to seek justice for the victim's family.
Raj BJP to Stage Dharna at District HQs | BJP spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma said that in view of the increasing cases of rape, atrocities against women and Dalits, the BJP will hold dharna and demonstrations at all district headquarters in Rajasthan today. We need to wake this government up and ensure that such incidents are curbed and strict action is taken against the accused involved, he said.
Candle Light March by DMK | DMK President M K Stalin alleged that the safety of minorities, woman and the members of SC/ST community in UP was "generally a question mark". The party said its Women's Wing led by its chief Kanimozhi will take out a candle light march towards the Raj Bhavan in Chennai today to demand justice for the Hathras victim.
Cong to Hold 'Satyagraha' Across States | A day after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family of the Hathras victim, the party announced it will stage 'satyagraha' in the district headquarters of states across the country on Monday to demand justice for them. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, office bearers, party functionaries and ordinary workers will participate in full strength in the 'satyagraha'. He alleged that the "casual and cavalier attitude" in taking cognisance of her complaints and delay in providing her immediate medical attention "smacks of attempts at brushing under the carpet" as well as "complicity" on part of the UP administration.