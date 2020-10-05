Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: Congress to Continue Protests as Demands for Justice for 19-yr-old Grow Louder

Read More

Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: Two days after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family of the Hathras victim, the party will stage 'satyagraha' in the district headquarters of states across the country today to demand justice for them. "The Pradesh Congress Committees will be organising silent Satyagraha sit-in, at Mahatma Gandhi/Ambedkar statues and any other place of significance, against the brutal and arbitrary actions of the UP Government, demanding justice for the victim and her family," AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said in a statement. He said senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, office bearers, party functionaries and ordinary workers will participate in full strength in the 'satyagraha'."The brutal gangrape and murder of a Dalit girl from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh has shaken the conscience of the nation," Venugopal said. He alleged that the "casual and cavalier attitude" in taking cognisance of her complaints and delay in providing her immediate medical attention "smacks of attempts at brushing under the carpet" as well as "complicity" on part of the UP administration. Venugopal alleged that the 19-year-old girl was denied justice and dignity in both life and death, as her body was cremated without the consent of the family in the dead of night. "The brazen inhumanity and illegal high handedness shown by the BJP government of UP in denying basic dignity to the victim even in death and afterwards towards the family has left everyone beyond shock," he said.