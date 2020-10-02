Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Warn Against Large Gatherings as Protests Planned at India Gate; Lawyers Join Demand for President’s Rule in UP

Oct 2, 2020 7:36 am (IST)

Sharing a video of Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Laxkar’s meeting with the victim's family, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday evening said, "Listen to what the DM of Hathras told the girl's father. 'The media is here today, they will leave tomorrow. They will all go away. Listen to the government.' Shame. Is this a threat or not?" However, Laxkar later on Thursday quashed reports surrounding his interaction with the family, according to news agency ANI. "I met with six family members of the victim yesterday and we spoke for about an hour and a half. I met with them again today to see their point of discontent. I deny the negative rumours which are rife about my interactions with them," he said.