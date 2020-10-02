Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Warn Against Large Gatherings as Protests Planned at India Gate; Lawyers Join Demand for President’s Rule in UP

After The Hathras Incident, Another Dalit Woman Dies After Being Gang-raped In UP’s Balrampur | Another case of brutal gang-rape & death of a Dalit woman was reported in UP, just days after the Hathras case. A 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men in UP’s Balrampur district.
Event Highlights
- Lawyers Demand Prez Rule in UP
- Delhi Police Say Large Gatherings at India Gate Not Allowed
- UP Police Lodge FIR against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhii
- Forensic Report Shows Victim Was Not Raped: UP Police Official
- Hathras DM Caught on Camera Intimidating Rape Victim's Family
- Allahabad HC Summons Top UP Govt Officials to Explain Hathras Case
Amid the widespread outrage over the gang-rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit woman and her forcible cremation subsequently, scores of Ghaziabad lawyers joined the demand for imposition of President’s Rule in Uttar Pradesh. The lawyers also demanded the dismissal of the Adityanath government.
Lawyers Demand Prez Rule in UP |Amid the widespread outrage over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras and her forcible cremation subsequently, scores of Ghaziabad lawyers on Thursday demanded imposition of President Rule in Uttar Pradesh. The lawyers demanded the dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government and imposition of President Rule, saying that the gang-rape of a Dalit woman and her brutalization amid a spate of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh has tarnished the image of the country and would flatten its progress graph.
'Speak Up for Dalits': TMC Slams PM Modi over Hathras Gangrape; BJP Hits Back | The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "silence" on the gangrape incident at Hathras in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and said that he should speak up for Dalits if he has "any humanity left". The West Bengal BJP also hit back, asking TMC leaders to first focus their attention on the rising crimes against women in the state and then lecture others. . "An unspeakable crime committed in #Hathras under@narendramodiji's reign and he was silent," Trinamool Youth Congress president and MP Abhishek Banerjee wrote on Twitter. READ FULL STORY HERE.
'Change UP CM or Impose President's Rule': Mayawati Hits Out at Centre Over Hathras, Balrampur Rapes | Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati attacked the incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the incidents of gang rape, murder in Hathras and Balrampur districts which shook the nation. “The incidents from Hathras and Balrampur have shocked me to the core. There is no rule of law in the state at the moment instead criminals, mafias and rapists are ruling the state. The law and order of the state has collapsed completely, the females in the state under the current regime are not safe at all,” Mayawati said in Lucknow on Thursday. READ FULL STORY HERE.
ALSO READ | Hathras March: UP Police Lodge FIR against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for Violating Epidemic Act
The Congress earlier in the day staged a dramatic protest, leading to the detention of the Gandhi siblings by UP police. The two leaders were detained in Greater Noida, just outside Delhi when they…
Sharing a video of Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Laxkar’s meeting with the victim's family, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday evening said, "Listen to what the DM of Hathras told the girl's father. 'The media is here today, they will leave tomorrow. They will all go away. Listen to the government.' Shame. Is this a threat or not?" However, Laxkar later on Thursday quashed reports surrounding his interaction with the family, according to news agency ANI. "I met with six family members of the victim yesterday and we spoke for about an hour and a half. I met with them again today to see their point of discontent. I deny the negative rumours which are rife about my interactions with them," he said.
सुनिए हाथरस के DM ने लड़की के पिता से क्या कहा: मीडिया आज यहॉं है, कल नहीं रहेगी. सब चले जायेंगे।— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 1, 2020
आप सरकार की बात मान लो, शर्मनाक।
ये धमकी नहीं तो क्या है ?#डरपोक_योगी pic.twitter.com/R8j1kmDhVy
Ahead of Protest Planned against UP Rape, Delhi Police Say Large Gatherings at India Gate Not Allowed |Amid growing uproar in the national capital over the death of the Hathras gang-rape victim earlier this week, Delhi Police on Thursday said large gatherings in and around India Gate have been banned on October 2, the day which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, due to the imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). However, the police said a gathering of up to 100 persons is permissible at Jantar Mantar, but only if permitted by the "competent authority". Jantar Mantar is just three kilometres away from India Gate.
The general public is hereby informed that in view of DDMA order dated 03.09.2020 a total gathering upto 100 persons is permissible at the designated place i.e. Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority.— DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) October 1, 2020
Dalit Woman Dies after Being Allegedly Gang-raped in UP's Balrampur, 2 Arrested |Even as several political parties and groups united to protest against the brutal gang-rape and death of a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, another case emerged in Balrampur District where a 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men. The victim worked in a private firm in Balrampur. The police have arrested two men based upon the statement of the victim's family. Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said a written complaint was filed at the Gainsdi Police Station in which her family members said the woman had failed to return home on time from the firm on Tuesday.
What is the Hathras Case? | The 20-year-old Dalit woman was raped in a village in UP's Hathras by four men on September 14. The woman had died two weeks after she was attacked brutally while helping her mother in the fields. She had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis and a gash in her tongue in the horrific assault. She was admitted to Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. The woman was cremated in Hathras during the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.
ALSO READ | 'Seeing True Colour of BJP's Misrule': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks UP Govt over Hathras Rape Case
Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the district administration misbehaved with the family of the Hathras victim at the behest of the state government.
A RECAP |The body of the 20-year-old Dalit woman, who died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday after she was gang-raped allegedly by four upper caste men, was cremated by the police and district administration of Hathras around 3am on Wednesday against the wishes of the family. The woman’s family members said the police forcibly performed the last rites last night even though they wanted to bring her body home one last time and cremate her in the morning as per customs. The woman had died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday, two weeks after she was attacked brutally while helping her mother in the fields. She had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis and a gash in her tongue in the horrific assault.
UP Police Lodge FIR against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for Violating Epidemic Act | Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday lodged an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and 153 Congress workers for violating the Epidemic Diseases Act for their attempted march to Hathras to meet the family of a gang-rape victim who died earlier this week. The complaint, filed at the Gautam Buddh Nagar police station, also names 50 unknown people for not maintaining social distancing and not wearing face masks. The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and under section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, said the police.
Forensic Report Shows Victim Was Not Raped, Says UP Police Official | As several groups and political outfits continue to protest against the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a senior official said that the forensic report of the victim has not confirmed rape. "The forensic report makes it clear the woman was not raped," said Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Thursday. "The postmortem report says the victim died due to her neck injury. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report hasn't found sperm in samples," he said. READ FULL STORY HERE
Hathras DM Caught on Camera Intimidating Rape Victim's Family | Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Laxkar was caught on camera issuing a veiled "threat" to the rape victim's father as he asked him to comply with the government. The video was shared by Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday evening. The family of the victim, who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, also alleged they were being pressured by the district administration against repeatedly changing their statement. The father of the woman said he was being pressured by government officials and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.
Taking suo moto cognisance of the September 14 gang-rape and subsequent death of the teenager, the bench also ordered the Hathras district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to appear before it. The bench asked all officials to come prepared with all the relevant material and documents to apprise the court of their versions of the incident.
Allahabad HC Summons Top UP Govt Officials to Explain Hathras Case | Upset with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh and her forcible cremation subsequently, a Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday summoned top government officials to the court. A bench of justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh issued summons to the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, director general of police and additional director general of police, asking them to be present before the court on October 12 to explain the case.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Champions League Draw: Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus to Face Lionel Messi's Barcelona in Group Stage
- IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Preview - Teams Eager for a Second Win
- IPL 2020: Opening Week Delivers 269 Million Viewers; 21% Growth in Average Impression Per Match
- IPL 2020: How the Often-Criticised NCA Got Shivam Mavi-Kamlesh Nagarkoti Up and Running in 2 Years
- Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker Review: At Rs 3,499 This Completely Shames Smart Speakers That Cost 2X More