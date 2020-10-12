Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: Victim’s Family Leaves for Lucknow Amid Tight Security to Testify Before High Court Today

Condemning the incident, BSP city chief Vimal Kumar and several other party workers said that burning of Mayawati's effigy was a strong violation of the CrPC Section 144 as well as the violation of Dalits' faith in the party supremo. Taking note of the complaint filed by party leaders, the police registered a criminal case against several unidentified persons. Strongly opposing Mayawati's silence over the Hathras tragedy, Jatav Mahapanchayat president Ramvir Singh Kardam said that while several leaders of various other political parties have visited the victim's family to support them, the BSP chief has "not even cared" to meet the bereaved family, reported India Today. Kardam also said that while Dalits have strong regards for Mayawati, it was very "disheartening" to see that she did not feel the same for the community.
Security Beefed up Near Allahabad High Court
#NewsAlert – Hunt for Hathras Truth continues.— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) October 12, 2020
Hathras victim’s family to appear before Allahabad High Court, security beefed up.
Join the broadcast with @vandanaseb.#HathrasHorror pic.twitter.com/VdvVAbZhpq
Timeline (2/2)
September 21-22: Victim made follow up statements before a magistrate and named three more accused- Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu besides Sandeep. Accusing them of sexual assault. Police filed case against all under charges of gang-rape along with attempt to murder. However, Hathras SP maintained no evidence of sexual assault which was found by medical experts. In their medical report, JNMC doctors say that there are signs of use of force, however, opinion regarding penetration intercourse is reserved pending availability of the forensic report.
September 23-28: Victim's condition worsened and she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital.
September 29: Victim succumbed to her injuries. After a day-long protests, by night the victim's body was taken to her hometown.
At midnight, UP Police began forcing the family to cremate the body while the family begged them to take the body home.
September 30: Cops forcibly cremated the victim's body, while the family members were locked at their home. No family member was present at the cremation.
Here's a Timeline of Hathras Tragedy (1/2)
September 14: Mother of the 19-year-old victim found her lying blood-soaked and her tongue was cut off. The mother says she covered her daughter with her scarf and the same blood-soaked cloth.
The family took the victim to the local police station. Reportedly, the police delayed registering the victim's complaint and asked her family to take her away. Due to grievous injuries the victim was referred to the Aligarh Muslim University’s JN Medical College and Hospital.
September 15: Over the next week the victim's condition worsened, however, she regained consciousness and narrated the ordeal to her family.
September 19: Victim's statement was recorded at JN Medical College. She named two attackers including Sandeep. Makes first explicit mention of molestation and on basis of this statement, the police start action under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 354 (molestation).
RECAP | A 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped by upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14 who died a fortnight later in a Delhi hospital. The family will appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court amid tight security today. The court will record the version of the victim's family members in the case, it had on October 1 asked the woman's parents to come to apprise it of their version of the incident. The hearing is likely to be held in-person. The court had ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for the family's travel.
'UP Govt 'Playing Ttricks' to Keep Hathras Victim's Family Away from Fact-finding Team' | Left parties accused the Uttar Pradesh authorities of "playing tricks" to keep the family of a Dalit woman, who allegedly died after being gang-raped in Hathras, away from its fact finding team, which had to call off its visit after being informed that the family was being shifted to Lucknow for a court appearance. In a joint statement, the CPI, CPIM and LJD alleged that the UP authorities were not in favour of their visit.
Comparison Between Hathras, Karauli Incidents Prompted by 'Vested Political Interests': Congress | The Congress said those making comparisons between the incidents in Hathras and Karauli were doing so for "vested political interests" as while justice was not done in Uttar Pradesh, prompt action was taken in Rajasthan. The BJP has attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over the incident. Asked about the two incidents at a press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said, "Let me be very clear that to compare as is being done by innuendo and insinuation by vested political interests, between Karauli and Hathras, is to make a mockery of justice."
"I am going with them, proper security arrangements have been made," said Anjali Gangwar, SDM. District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) are also accompanying us, she added.
Family members of #Hathras alleged gang-rape victim leave for Lucknow.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2020
They will appear before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court later in the day. pic.twitter.com/Slu1k5GUmW
Allahabad High Court to Hear Hathras Case Today | The Allahabad High Court will hear the Hathras case today at 2.15 pm. The victim's parents, her sisters and brothers will record their statement before the double judge bench of HC. DGP, ACS home and DM and SP are among top officers summoned for personal appearance.
Following the incident, an outrage was seen from road to social media. Several opposition parties also attacked the Uttar Pradesh government on the issue. (Reuters)
"Mayawati has not even cared to visit the house of the Dalit girl who was gang-raped by four upper caste men in Hathras," he said, adding that the Jatav Mahapanchayat was strongly against her silence on the case.
Days after those belonging to Dalit community threw ink on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh during his visit to Hathras, Dalit leader and social activist Rajkumar Nagrath condemned the incident, terming it "unacceptable". He said that he had also personally sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind to ensure that the culprit was sent to jail and also requested him to remove Yogi Adityanath from the post of the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
