Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: Victim’s Family Leaves for Lucknow Amid Tight Security to Testify Before High Court Today

Oct 12, 2020 8:31 am (IST)

Timeline (2/2)

September 21-22: Victim made follow up statements before a magistrate and named three more accused- Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu besides Sandeep. Accusing them of sexual assault. Police filed case against all under charges of gang-rape along with attempt to murder. However, Hathras SP maintained no evidence of sexual assault which was found by medical experts. In their medical report, JNMC doctors say that there are signs of use of force, however, opinion regarding penetration intercourse is reserved pending availability of the forensic report.

September 23-28: Victim's condition worsened and she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital.

September 29: Victim succumbed to her injuries. After a day-long protests, by night the victim's body was taken to her hometown.

At midnight, UP Police began forcing the family to cremate the body while the family begged them to take the body home.

September 30: Cops forcibly cremated the victim's body, while the family members were locked at their home. No family member was present at the cremation.