Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: Why Not Act Against DM, Asks Mayawati After Victim's Kin Allege Harassment by Official; SIT to Meet Family Again

Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are likely to visit Hathras today to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was brutally gang-raped and succumbed to her injuries. The visit comes a day after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the woman’s family with videos showing Priyanka Gandhi hugging the victim's mother, saying "The Congress is with you in this hour of crisis." As with the DGP and Additional Chief Secretary's meeting with the family, the district administration had arranged seating on a mat on the floor. However, Rahul Gandhi took the deceased's father and brothers to a separate room and locked it, with media personnel remaining outside. After speaking to the family for about 15 minutes, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. They also want security." The family has also demanded an inquiry by the Supreme Court into the matter, she added.Even as the Gandhis met the family, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the probe in the "entire incident" has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). UP authorities had scuttled an earlier attempt by the two leaders to travel to Hathras, detaining them and several party workers in Greater Noida outside Delhi on Thursday.