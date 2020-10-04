Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: Why Not Act Against DM, Asks Mayawati After Victim's Kin Allege Harassment by Official; SIT to Meet Family Again

Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are likely to visit Hathras today to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was brutally gang-raped and succumbed to her injuries. The visit comes a day after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the woman’s family with videos showing Priyanka Gandhi hugging the victim's mother, saying "The Congress is with you in this hour of crisis." As with the DGP and Additional Chief Secretary's meeting with the family, the district administration had arranged seating on a mat on the floor. However, Rahul Gandhi took the deceased's father and brothers to a separate room and locked it, with media personnel remaining outside. After speaking to the family for about 15 minutes, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. They also want security." The family has also demanded an inquiry by the Supreme Court into the matter, she added.
Even as the Gandhis met the family, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the probe in the "entire incident" has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). UP authorities had scuttled an earlier attempt by the two leaders to travel to Hathras, detaining them and several party workers in Greater Noida outside Delhi on Thursday.
Mayawati Questions DM's Presence During Inquiry | The victim family of the Hathras gang-rape case has made many serious allegations on the DM of the district, yet the secret silence of the UP government is sad and very worrying. Although the government has agreed to a CBI inquiry, how can the DM be there to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter? People are apprehensive: BSP supremo Mayawati.
हाथरस गैंगरेप काण्ड के पीड़ित परिवार ने जिले के डीएम पर धमकाने आदि के कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं, फिर भी यूपी सरकार की रहस्मय चुप्पी दुःखद व अति-चिन्ताजनक। हालाँकि सरकार CBI जाँच हेतु राजी हुई है, किन्तु उस डीएम के वहाँ रहते इस मामले की निष्पक्ष जाँच कैसे होे सकती है? लोग आशंकित।
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said that the constitution provides its citizens with the right to live including the right to defend themselves.
RECAP | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI probe into the alleged gang-rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman that triggered a nationwide outrage. The decision was announced by the Chief Minister's Office minutes after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wound up their visit to the home of the victim's family at a village in Hathras district. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a probe should be conducted by the CBI into the entire Hathras episode, the CM's Office said, its tweet capping a day of protests and criticism over the handling of the case by the BJP government in the state.
Why Maha Govt Silent on Growing Crimes Against Women: BJP Leader Darekar | BJP leader Pravin Darekar accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of playing politics on the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh wherein a dalit woman was brutally killed after alleged gang-rape. The Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council told reporters that Deshmukh and Raut are conveniently avoiding speaking on "rising incidents of rapes" in Maharashtra under the watch of the Sena-led MVA dispensation.
Badal, who had recently snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA, accused the Uttar Pradesh government of discriminating against the victim's family by "forcibly conducting" her last rites.
CRPF For Victim's Family: Sena | The Shiv Sena hits out at the Yogi Adityanath government over the Hathras incident, saying that "jungle raj" prevails in Uttar Pradesh even as foundation stone for Ram temple has been laid at Ayodhya in the state. The ruling party in Maharashtra has also written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding security by CRPF personnel for the kin of the victim, alleging they are "held captive and being threatened by officials, denying them free speech and movement", a party leader said.
The images of Priyanka Gandhi behind the wheel and also saving a worker from a police lathi can be seen as this fight for woman empowerment in a state where a woman is considered best sitting at home.
Hathras Victim's Family Wants Judicial Probe, Suspension of DM: Priyanka Gandhi | After meeting the Hathras victim's family, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra listed their demands which included a judicial inquiry through the Supreme Court and suspension of the district magistrate. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family and declared that they will fight for ensuring justice to the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped. In a series of tweets, Priyanka Gandhi listed some of the demands and questions of the victim's family. READ MORE
Kejriwal to Visit Victim's Family | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will visit Hathras victim's family today.
The family's demand came even as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.
End 'Crisis of Justice': Satyarthi to PM | Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the crisis of justice for women and children, saying what is happening to "our daughters" across India is a matter of national shame. Reacting to the Hathras incident and other cases of sexual assaults on women in the country, Satyarthi said he implores the prime minister to lead the war on rape. Calling for a people's movement to break "this mindset" of violence, Satyarthi said we need both compassionate political will and people's action to bring an end to the culture of rape.
It's right that atrocities are taking place, but it was also during Mulayam Singh, Mayawati and Akhilesh governments. Reason for Dalit oppression is casteism, Dalits will be oppressed until there's casteism in minds of people: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Hathras incident.
C'garh Cong's Silent Protest Tomorrow | The Chhattisgarh Congress will hold a silent protest tomorrow against the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh, party leaders said. A 'maun satyagraha' will be held in all 28 districts of the state to demand justice for the victim and to protest against the inhumanity displayed by the Uttar Pradesh government and the police there, said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, head of the Chhattisgarh Congress media wing.
On Saturday, the Congress staged another demonstration at the Delhi-Noida border where party workers scuffled with the police and were allegedly lathi-charged. When a delegation of Congress MPs and other leaders reached the barricades, the Noida police said they will allow only five party representatives to meet the family at their village in Hathras, about 150 km away.
The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 in an assault by four upper caste men that left her critically injured. She died at a Delhi hospital last Tuesday.