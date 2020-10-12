Hathras Rape Victim's Family to Testify Before Allahabad High Court Today Amid Tight Security

The family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after allegedly being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, will appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court amid tight security on Monday. The court will record the version of the victim's family members in the case. It had on October 1 asked the woman's parents to come to apprise it of their version of the incident.

The hearing is likely to be held in-person. The court had ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for the family's travel. The case is listed for hearing before a division bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajan Roy at 2:15 PM.

The high court had directed the district judge to ensure that the victim's family members appear before it on Monday. It has also summoned additional chief secretary, home; director general of police; ADG, law and order; and district magistrate and superintendent of police of Hathras to furnish the status report of the investigation in the case.

The state government has asked additional advocate general V K Sahi to represent it before the court. "The district judge, who has been appointed as the nodal officer for the appearance of the Hathras victim's family members before the high court, is in touch with it as to when the case is listed. The family will move accordingly. The family is in Hathras as of now," Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal told.