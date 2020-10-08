Hathras Victim's Family Moves Allahabad High Court, Says They're Being Held Captive

The family of the Hathras victim has approached Allahabad High Court demanding freedom to move freely and meet people. The application, filed by social worker Surendra Kumar on behalf of the victim's family, stated that that the kin has been held captive at their home. Due to restrictions imposed, not many people are able to meet the family and they are not able to speak to anyone, the application said.

The petitioner also accused the government staff of not allowing them to move out of their residence. Surendra Kumar said that the victim's family requested him to file an application on their behalf and seek the court's intervention. The application could be taken up in the High Court on Thursday and the family has demanded that the application be heard on an urgent basis.

Notably, a public interest litigation filed in the Hathras case in the High Court will also be heard on Thursday. The PIL filed by Advocate Manjusha Bharti demanded a CBI investigation in the case along with compensation and protection to the victim's family.

The bench of Justice MN Bhandari and Justice Piyush Aggarwal will hear this PIL today. Meanwhile, an affidavit has to be filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the government.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra once again sharpened the attacked on the Yogi Adityanath government on the issue and said that the victim deserves justice, not slander.

“Creating a narrative that defames a woman’s character and holding her somehow responsible for crimes committed against her is revolting and regressive. A heinous crime has been committed in Hathras, leaving a 20-year-old Dalit woman dead. Her body has been burned without the participation or consent of her family, she deserves justice, not slander,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted on Thursday morning.