Hathras Victim's Family to Appear Before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad HC Amid Tight Security on Monday

Family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after allegedly being gang-raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district will appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court amid tight security on Monday, said Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal on Saturday.

A Valmiki community organisation had moved the Allahabad High Court on October 8, claiming that the Hathras administration is keeping the family members of the alleged gang-rape victim confined to their house and not allowing them to move freely and meet people.

The petitioner organisation, Akhil Bharatiya Valmiki Mahapanchayat, claimed in its petition that it has approached the court on behalf of the victim's family members. The petition also names the victim's father, mother and her brothers as plaintiff.

The lawsuit alleged that the victim's family members were illegally confined in their house by the district administration and were not allowed to meet anyone. The petition also specifically alleged the violation of the Dalit family's Fundamental Rights of freedom of movement and the freedom of speech and expression by the Hathras district administration.

However, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday had dismissed the petition, saying it would be against the judicial propriety to take up the plea when the Supreme Court has already taken cognisance of the issue.

The apex court is hearing the entire case and the matter has been taken as a Public Interest Litigation by it. The state of Uttar Pradesh has already been directed to file an affidavit clarifying its stands, said the bench.

(With inputs from PTI)