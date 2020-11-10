Hathua Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Hathua (हथुआ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Gopalganj district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gopalganj. Hathua is part of 17. Gopalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.47%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,95,380 eligible electors, of which 1,49,597 were male, 1,45,417 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hathua in 2020 is =CP106/CM106*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,73,416 eligible electors, of which 1,40,483 were male, 1,32,926 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,479 eligible electors, of which 1,18,687 were male, 1,03,792 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hathua in 2015 was 269. In 2010, there were 144.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ramsewak Singh of JDU won in this seat by defeating Mahachandra Pd Singh of HAMS by a margin of 22,984 votes which was 14.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 36.52% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ram Sewak Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Rajesh Kumar Singh of RJD by a margin of 22,847 votes which was 19.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 42.4% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 104. Hathua Assembly segment of Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dr Alok Kumar Suman won the Gopalganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gopalganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Hathua are: Aquil Ahmad Rahi (NCP), Abdul Rizwan Ansari (RLSP), Awadh Bihari Chaudhary (RJD), Om Prakash Yadav (BJP), Anil Kumar Verma (RMSP), Rameshwar Kumar (PP), Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu (IND), Kaushal Kishore Yadav (IND), Devendra Gupta (IND), Nematullah Khan (IND), Mohammad Mithu Sah (RRPP ), Rajan Kumar (IND), Vinod Kumar Srivastava (IND), Vyas Deo Prasad (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.1%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 58.02%, while it was 53.76% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 302 polling stations in 104. Hathua constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 274. In 2010 there were 238 polling stations.

Extent:

104. Hathua constituency comprises of the following areas of Gopalganj district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Phulwaria and Hathua; Gram Panchayats Jamsar, Trilokpur, Mohaicha, Balesara and Mirganj (Notified Area) of Uchkagaon Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Gopalganj.

Hathua seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh .

The total area covered by Hathua is 266 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Hathua is: 26°23'50.6"N 84°15'54.0"E.

