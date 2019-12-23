Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
2-min read

Hatia Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hatia (हटिया) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:December 23, 2019, 8:41 AM IST

Updated:December 23, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
-
-
-

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Hatia Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hatia (हटिया) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

64. Hatia (हटिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Ranchi (रांची) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Hatia is part of 8. Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.51% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 55.7%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.13%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 4,46,372 eligible electors, of which 2,30,871 were male, 2,15,478 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Hatia, there are 10060 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 5278 are male, 4779 are female and 3 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3956 voters in the 80+ age category and 4698 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Hatia Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Navin Jaiswal
AJSU
--
--
Bharat Kanshi
JVMP
--
--
Shobha Yadav
CPM
--
--
Subhash Munda
JMM(U)
--
--
Abhimanu Kumar
SP
--
--
Ammarul Hoda
AAP
--
--
Alok Sharan Prasad
JD(U)
--
--
Aenul Haque
NAP
--
--
Urmila Yadav
PPOI(D)
--
--
Swastika Kumari
IND
--
--
Anuj Kumar Sharma
IND
--
--
Arun Tiwari
IND
--
--
Ainul Ansari
IND
--
--
Niranjan Kr Mahto
IND
--
--
Yadram Sahu
IND
--
--
Dr. Basavi Kiro
IND
--
--
Vijay Singh
IND
--
--
Sri Bhagwan Singh
SVP
--
--
Rajendra Prasad Sahu
INC
--
--
Ajay Nath Shahdeo
IUML
--
--
Abdullah Ajhar Ansari
SUCOI(C)
--
--
Mintu Paswan

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,80,876 eligible electors, of which 2,00,911 were male, 1,79,965 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,80,866.

Hatia has an elector sex ratio of 933.33.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Navin Jaiswal of JVM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8018 votes which was 3.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 40.44% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 25 votes which was 0.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 26.58% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 64. Hatia Assembly segment of Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency. Ranchi Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sanjay Seth.

Number of contestants: A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 30 contestants and in 2009 elections 23 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.84%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 57.28%, while it was 39.43% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 495 polling stations in 64. Hatia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 437.

Extent: 64. Hatia constituency comprises of the following areas of Ranchi district of Jharkhand: Jaganathpur, Ratu and Doranda police stations and Ranchi Kotwali police station (excluding Ranchi municipality) in Ranchi Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hatia is: 23.3569 85.2163.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hatia results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
