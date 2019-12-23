Hatia Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

64. Hatia (हटिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Ranchi (रांची) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Hatia is part of 8. Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.51% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 55.7%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.13%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 4,46,372 eligible electors, of which 2,30,871 were male, 2,15,478 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Hatia, there are 10060 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 5278 are male, 4779 are female and 3 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3956 voters in the 80+ age category and 4698 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Hatia Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Navin Jaiswal AJSU -- -- Bharat Kanshi JVMP -- -- Shobha Yadav CPM -- -- Subhash Munda JMM(U) -- -- Abhimanu Kumar SP -- -- Ammarul Hoda AAP -- -- Alok Sharan Prasad JD(U) -- -- Aenul Haque NAP -- -- Urmila Yadav PPOI(D) -- -- Swastika Kumari IND -- -- Anuj Kumar Sharma IND -- -- Arun Tiwari IND -- -- Ainul Ansari IND -- -- Niranjan Kr Mahto IND -- -- Yadram Sahu IND -- -- Dr. Basavi Kiro IND -- -- Vijay Singh IND -- -- Sri Bhagwan Singh SVP -- -- Rajendra Prasad Sahu INC -- -- Ajay Nath Shahdeo IUML -- -- Abdullah Ajhar Ansari SUCOI(C) -- -- Mintu Paswan

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,80,876 eligible electors, of which 2,00,911 were male, 1,79,965 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,80,866.

Hatia has an elector sex ratio of 933.33.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Navin Jaiswal of JVM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8018 votes which was 3.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 40.44% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 25 votes which was 0.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 26.58% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 64. Hatia Assembly segment of Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency. Ranchi Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sanjay Seth.

Number of contestants: A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 30 contestants and in 2009 elections 23 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.84%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 57.28%, while it was 39.43% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 495 polling stations in 64. Hatia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 437.

Extent: 64. Hatia constituency comprises of the following areas of Ranchi district of Jharkhand: Jaganathpur, Ratu and Doranda police stations and Ranchi Kotwali police station (excluding Ranchi municipality) in Ranchi Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hatia is: 23.3569 85.2163.

