Hatpipliya Assembly By-election Results Live Updates: Ku Rajvir Singh Rajendra Singh Baghel of INC Leading

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Hatpipliya Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Hatpipliya is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Hatpipliya was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 11 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Hatpipliya seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Hatpipliya constituency: Manoj Narayansingh Choudhari (Bharatiya Janata Party), Rajesh Nagar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Ajay Singh Sendhav (Udanasir) (India Janshakti Party), Ku Rajvir Singh Rajendra Singh Baghel (Indian National Congress), Umesh Choudhary (Gosewak) (Independent), Narendra Gupta (Independent), Ran Chhod S/O Chunnilal (Independent), Vikram Kumar Katailiha (Independent), Sadik Shaikh (Independent), Suraj Singh (Independent), Kamal Pratap Singh Sendhav (Shiv Sena)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.