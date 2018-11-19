English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Havaldar Killed, 2 Injured in Militant Attack on CRPF Camp in J&K
The incident took place at around 7.30 pm when militants hurled grenades through Underbarrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) and fired at the CRPF personnel near Kakapora railway station in Pulwama, police said.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Srinagar: A CRPF head constable was killed and two Army jawans injured when Jaish-e-Mohammed militants attacked a newly-set up camp in Pulwama district of South Kashmir Sunday evening, police said.
The incident took place at around 7.30 pm when militants hurled grenades through Underbarrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) and fired at the CRPF personnel near Kakapora railway station in Pulwama, they said.
The attack resulted in the death of Head Constable Chandrika Prasad, they said.
The camp had been set up recently with a view to enhance security in this militancy-infested district due to the ongoing Panchayat elections.
Immediately, the CRPF personnel chased the militants who ran into a nearby locality. The paramilitary forces were assisted by Army jawans of the Rashtriya Rifles, who were patrolling in a nearby area.
The troops reached an orchard where they were fired upon, resulting in injury to two Army jawans. The cordon had to be called off as a religious congregation was there.
The Army jawans were taken to Srinagar-based 92-base hospital and they were out of danger, they said.
Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed responsibility for the attack on the CRPF camp. A self-styled spokesman of the militant outfit called some local media houses and claimed responsibility for it.
