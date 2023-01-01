CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 'Have a Great 2023': President Murmu, PM Modi Greet The Nation on New Year
1-MIN READ

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 08:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. (PIB/PTI Photo)

As the world ushers into a new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Murmu and others extended their wishes and greet people.

As the world bid farewell to 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the first day of New Year 2023 and hoped for the coming times to be filled with “happiness and success."

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, “have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad.

“May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation," she said.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh wished everyone “a happy 2023." In a tweet, he said, “New Year greetings to everyone. May this year bring joy, good health, peace and prosperity in everyone’s lives."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra to wish everyone a happy new year and said, “it is expected that in 2023, every street, every village, every city will have a shop of love."

With a few fireworks, traffic restrictions and thronged festivities amid a recent threat of coronavirus, India ushered into the New Year and bid farewell to 2022.

