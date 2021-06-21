Have A Mata Vaishno Devi Coin? You Can Get Upto Rs 10 Lakh Online

The trading of old coins and currency notes is gaining a lot of traction in India. People who have the currency memorabilia are encashing their collections. Old coins of one Rupee and two Rupee denominations are attracting buyers who don’t shy away from spending lakhs of rupees to take these antic coins in their possession. Similarly, coins dating back to independence or pre-independence have their own worth.

However, if you have coins of Mata Vaishno Devi, you can get up to Rs 10 lakh from the sale of a single coin. Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins with Mata Vaishno Devi on it are selling like hot cakes online. These coins have pictures of the goddess printed on them and the Hindus consider such coins as symbols of good luck. Hindus also worship Mata Vaishno Devi. All these factors have skyrocketed the value of these coins.

The Mata Vaishno Devi coins were released in 2002 by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, but nearly 20 years later, the value of these coins have inflated so much that people are ready to shell out lakhs of rupees to acquire them. One can even get upto Rs 10 lakh for a coin depending on the negotiation.

Where to sell Mata Vaishno Devi coins

According to media reports, e-commerce websites such as Indiamart have become the hub for trading old coins. The coins can be put for auction on this platform.

You have to first register yourself on such trading websites if you already don’t have an account. After that you have to upload a neat picture of your old coin - both front and back on the website. This will enable buyers to see your listing, and they will contact you for negotiating the price. If you can convince them about the uniqueness of the coin, chances are you can fetch up to Rs 10 lakh for a single Mata Vaishno Devi coin.

Following are some of the websites where you can sell your coin memorabilia

