Have Already Joined Probe, Willing to Cooperate: Tablighi Jamaat Leader to Crime Branch

In a letter written on Thursday, Maulana Saad Kandhalvi asked the probe agency to inform him if a new section has been added to the FIR against him and to provide him a copy of it,

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2020, 11:42 PM IST
Have Already Joined Probe, Willing to Cooperate: Tablighi Jamaat Leader to Crime Branch
Health workers sanitise an area near the Nizamuddin mosque where the Tablighi Jamaat event was held, in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has written to the Delhi Police Crime Branch saying he is willing to cooperate in the investigation against him and that he has already joined the probe by replying to the two notices served to him.

In a letter written on Thursday, Kandhalvi asked the probe agency to inform him if a new section has been added to the FIR against him and to provide him a copy of the same.

The letter says he already joined the investigation by replying to two notices served to him on April 1 and 2. Saad also said he is always ready and willing to co-operate with the investigation.

The Delhi Police's crime branch had on March 31 lodged an FIR against seven persons, including the cleric, on a complaint by Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station here for holding a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat followers in alleged violation of the orders against large gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a money laundering case against Kandhalvi, trusts linked to the Jamaat and others.

