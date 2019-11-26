English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Have Asked Maha Guv to Accept Fadnavis' Resignation, Invite Thackeray-led Alliance: Cong's Prithviraj Chavan
Welcoming Devendra Fadnavis' decision to step down as the chief minister, Congress' Ashok Chavan said that he has requested the governor to invite the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance led by Uddhav Thackeray to form government.
File photo of senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said he has requested Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to accept the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis and invite the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance led by Uddhav Thackeray to form government.
Chavan welcomed the decision by Fadnavis to step down as the chief minister. "I have requested the governor to immediately accept the resignation and invite SS-NCP-Congress leader Uddhav Thackeray to form new government," he told PTI.
