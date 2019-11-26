Take the pledge to vote

Have Asked Maha Guv to Accept Fadnavis' Resignation, Invite Thackeray-led Alliance: Cong's Prithviraj Chavan

Welcoming Devendra Fadnavis' decision to step down as the chief minister, Congress' Ashok Chavan said that he has requested the governor to invite the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance led by Uddhav Thackeray to form government.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
Have Asked Maha Guv to Accept Fadnavis' Resignation, Invite Thackeray-led Alliance: Cong's Prithviraj Chavan
File photo of senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said he has requested Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to accept the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis and invite the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance led by Uddhav Thackeray to form government.

Chavan welcomed the decision by Fadnavis to step down as the chief minister. "I have requested the governor to immediately accept the resignation and invite SS-NCP-Congress leader Uddhav Thackeray to form new government," he told PTI.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
