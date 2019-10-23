Take the pledge to vote

Have Asked Pakistan Army to Effectively Deal with 'Any Misadventure' by India: Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan said he has asked Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to keep his troops fully prepared for a befitting response to any misadventure along LoC.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
Have Asked Pakistan Army to Effectively Deal with 'Any Misadventure' by India: Imran Khan
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Image : AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said he has asked Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to effectively deal with 'any misadventure' by India.

During an interaction with journalists in Islamabad, Khan said, "I have asked Army Chief General Bajwa to keep his troops fully prepared for a befitting response to any such misadventure (along the LoC)." Khan said his government has a trusting relationship with the military.

Later, Khan elaborated on his peacemaking efforts between Iran and Saudi Arabia. He said Pakistan was trying to arrange a meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries to further defuse tensions.

He also said the government took several steps due to which the economy had stabilised. When asked about incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif, Khan said Sharif was being looked after properly in a hospital in Lahore.

