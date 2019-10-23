Maharashtra Assembly Elections
195/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|133
|31
|31
|18
|13
|+/- 2014
|+12
|-06
|-02
|+01
Haryana Assembly Elections
195/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|133
|31
|18
|13
|+/- 2014
|+12
|-06
|-02
|+01
Have Asked Pakistan Army to Effectively Deal with 'Any Misadventure' by India: Imran Khan
Pakistan PM Imran Khan said he has asked Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to keep his troops fully prepared for a befitting response to any misadventure along LoC.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Image : AP)
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said he has asked Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to effectively deal with 'any misadventure' by India.
During an interaction with journalists in Islamabad, Khan said, "I have asked Army Chief General Bajwa to keep his troops fully prepared for a befitting response to any such misadventure (along the LoC)." Khan said his government has a trusting relationship with the military.
Later, Khan elaborated on his peacemaking efforts between Iran and Saudi Arabia. He said Pakistan was trying to arrange a meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries to further defuse tensions.
He also said the government took several steps due to which the economy had stabilised. When asked about incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif, Khan said Sharif was being looked after properly in a hospital in Lahore.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slaps Shehnaaz Gill During A Task
- Watch: Farmer Turns 910-Pound Pumpkin into Boat and Goes for a Ride in Pond
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Rs 222 Plan Vs. Airtel Rs 249 And Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge
- India vs South Africa | Happy to Make Teams Dance to Our Tunes: Shami