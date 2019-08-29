Have Asked PM Modi, Kerala CM for Early Compensation, Speedy Rehabilitation: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad
Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, said he could not help but salute the spirit of people, especially children, of Wayanad, which has been hit by devastating floods.
Rahul Gandhi interacts with flood victim families at a relief camp at Chaligandha, Payyampally village in Wayanad. (Image: PTI)
Vythiri (Ker): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sought early compensation and speedy rehabilitation for flood-affected people of his parliamentary constituency Wayanad.
While interacting with locals at marooned St Claret Public School here on the third day of his visit to Wayanad, Gandhi said he had demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that compensation and relocation be done fast and quick. Gandhi said he had been assured that the needful would be done.
United Democratic Front (UDF) workers should put pressure on the Kerala government to ensure that compensation and relocation is done quickly and fast, he said.
"Yesterday, I met a little girl, who was standing in front of her damaged house, but still had a smile on her face. I asked her if she was scared during the floods and her reply was no," he said.
Pointing out that picturesque Wayanad had tremendous tourism potential, he said there was need to develop it in a sustainable manner.
"I love Kerala, but when people say God's own country, they should think of Wayanad," Gandhi said.
He assured the people of his constituency that he would raise their problems in
Parliament and said the issues faced by farmers in the region had been raised by him in the Lower House.
The Congress leader also met flood-affected people at Aaram Mayil in Pozhithana panchayat.
Heavy rains and floods have triggered a series of landslides and caused havoc in the northern districts of Wayanad and Malappuram.
At least 125 people have lost their lives in the heavy rains and landslides.
While 60 people died in Malappuram, 14 lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Wayanad district.
