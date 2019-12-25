Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

'Have Demanded a Stay on National Population Register': Owaisi After Meeting Telangana CM

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the meeting with CM was a positive one and Chandrashekhar Rao also expressed his discontentment with the country's political situation.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:December 25, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Have Demanded a Stay on National Population Register': Owaisi After Meeting Telangana CM
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad: A delegation of Muslim leaders led by All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi called on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, urging him not to allow National Population Register (NPR) work in the state.

Emerging from the meet, Owaisi described it as "positive" and said they informed Rao NPR was the first step toward National Register of Citizens (NRC). "I am confident that he will give a positive decision. We have demanded that Telangana Govt put a stay on NPR."

Owaisi said that KCR was 'sympathetic' toward their cause and sought two days time to inform the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi's stand.

In the meeting that took place at KCR's residence Pragati Bhavan, the leaders of the United Muslim Action Committee, an umbrella grouping of Muslim organisations, emphasised how the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NRC are interlinked matters.

"We have informed the Chief Minister about it. We urged him to stay implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) on the lines of Kerala government. We gave the order copy of Kerala," The Chief Minister told us that he is thinking he will talk to like-minded parties. And if necessary he will call for a public meeting with the like-minded parties," Owaisi said.

He also claimed that according to a Right to Information Act (RTI) query, only 29 per cent of the population in Telangana had birth certificate.

Owaisi said that a meeting will take place on October 27 addressing these issues that will likely see the participation of several parties including Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) and Communist Party of India (CPI).

Amid the protests over the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act, the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala on Friday said it has ordered a stay on all activities in connection with the NPR, scheduled early next year in the state, considering 'apprehensions' of public that it would lead to NRC.

Kerala is the second state after West Bengal to have ordered a stay on NPR activities in the wake of the protests over CAA and the contentious NRC.

The Centre on Tuesday approved nearly Rs 12,700 crore for carrying out the Census 2021 and the NPR and made it clear that NPR has no relation with the NRC.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram