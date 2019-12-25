'Have Demanded a Stay on National Population Register': Owaisi After Meeting Telangana CM

Hyderabad: A delegation of Muslim leaders led by All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi called on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, urging him not to allow National Population Register (NPR) work in the state.

Emerging from the meet, Owaisi described it as "positive" and said they informed Rao NPR was the first step toward National Register of Citizens (NRC). "I am confident that he will give a positive decision. We have demanded that Telangana Govt put a stay on NPR."

Owaisi said that KCR was 'sympathetic' toward their cause and sought two days time to inform the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi's stand.

In the meeting that took place at KCR's residence Pragati Bhavan, the leaders of the United Muslim Action Committee, an umbrella grouping of Muslim organisations, emphasised how the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NRC are interlinked matters.

"We have informed the Chief Minister about it. We urged him to stay implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) on the lines of Kerala government. We gave the order copy of Kerala," The Chief Minister told us that he is thinking he will talk to like-minded parties. And if necessary he will call for a public meeting with the like-minded parties," Owaisi said.

He also claimed that according to a Right to Information Act (RTI) query, only 29 per cent of the population in Telangana had birth certificate.

Owaisi said that a meeting will take place on October 27 addressing these issues that will likely see the participation of several parties including Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) and Communist Party of India (CPI).

Amid the protests over the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act, the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala on Friday said it has ordered a stay on all activities in connection with the NPR, scheduled early next year in the state, considering 'apprehensions' of public that it would lead to NRC.

Kerala is the second state after West Bengal to have ordered a stay on NPR activities in the wake of the protests over CAA and the contentious NRC.

The Centre on Tuesday approved nearly Rs 12,700 crore for carrying out the Census 2021 and the NPR and made it clear that NPR has no relation with the NRC.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.