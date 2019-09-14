Have Fever? Get Tested for Dengue: Doctors in Uttarakhand Stress on Early Diagnosis to Curb Death Rate

On the one hand, monsoon brings cheer and provides respite for sultry summer, but on the other, it also brings with it a host of mosquito borne diseases including dengue, malaria, Zika virus, chikungunya, yellow fever among others. Mosquitoes spreading these diseases breed in stagnant water and therefore, it is advisable to avoid accumulation of water in the neighbourhood.

In Dehradun, doctors are laying special emphasis on early diagnosis of dengue and people are advised to consult a doctor or visit the nearest hospital at the earliest in case any symptoms.

A central team met the doctors at the Gandhi Shatabdi Hospital in Dehradun to discuss the measures to curb as well as prevent further cases of dengue in Uttarakhand.

Around 1,343 dengue cases have been reported in Uttarakhand so far this year. A training programme has also been organised for the medical fraternity to check how well-versed the staff is with the management protocol.

"Around 810 patients have been diagnosed with dengue in Dehradun. We do have sufficient beds in hospitals here to treat the patients. Around 21 teams of doctors are on fieldwork here to spread awareness about dengue and the preventive steps to be taken to curb it," news agency ANI quoted a doctor as saying.

Uttarakhand minister Madan Kaushik, who was in Dehradun to assess the situation following the outbreak of dengue fever in the state, said that patients' recovery rate is satisfactory till now.

"A large number of patients have been recovering at a good rate. The state government has been spreading awareness about dengue and steps to be taken for its prevention. We have also directed the district hospitals, Doon hospital in Dehradun and several other private hospitals that every dengue patient should be urgently treated and patients should be provided with adequate blood bank facility and other healthcare facilities," Madan Kaushik was quoted by ANI.

Patients in the state are recovering faster as they are being provided with immediate medical care and healthcare facilities.

“My brother is studying in a medical college here. The day before yesterday we brought him to this hospital and got to know that he is suffering from dengue. This entire ward is full of dengue patients. Doctors here are coming on rounds and there is no hygiene issue here. Doctors have advised taking care of his diet and hygiene," Ila Chauhan, one of the patient's kin, was quoted as saying by ANI.

"My platelet count fell to 23,000 but now it's around 40,000. The situation is under control now. I was diagnosed with dengue and I am here for last four days," said another patient Dhanpal Rawat.

The platelet count of the person diagnosed with dengue drops down making him/her weak and fatigue.

The reason for the outbreak of mosquito-borne disease, dengue, has been ascertained to be incessant rainfall coupled with frenetic construction activity in the state.

"Around 1,400 patients are getting themselves treated at various hospitals across the state in the wake of the outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease. In Dehradun alone, around 800 cases of dengue have come to light. Several people have lost their lives too," Dr SK Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Dehradun told ANI.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat looks after the health department in the state.

