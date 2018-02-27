English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Have No Role in Deciding Eligibility Criteria For NEET: CBSE
Students who have pursued schooling through National Institute of Open Learning (NIOS)/ State Open School or those who studied biology or biotechnology as an additional subject in class 12 are ineligible to appear in NEET.
File photo of CBSE building. (Photo: Facebook page of CBSE)
New Delhi: The CBSE has clarified that it has no role in deciding eligibility criteria for medical entrance exam -- NEET -- and grievances, if any, should be submitted to the Medical Council of India (MCI).
The clarification came following several complaints received by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) about barring open school candidates and those with biology as an additional subject in class 12 from appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).
"The responsibility of CBSE is limited to holding the NEET (UG) examination, based on the eligibility criteria provided by MCI. CBSE has no role to play in deciding the eligibility conditions," the board said in an advisory.
Students who have pursued schooling through National Institute of Open Learning (NIOS)/ State Open School or those who studied biology or biotechnology as an additional subject in class 12 are ineligible to appear in NEET.
"Therefore, all the grievances received by CBSE on these issues are disposed of. Candidates are requested to kindly read the information bulletin and FAQs hosted on NEET website before sending grievance to the board in any form," it added.
This year, NEET will be held on May 6. Online application process began on February 8 and March 9 is the last date to register. The last date for successful payment of fee online is March 10 till 11.50 PM.
Also Watch
The clarification came following several complaints received by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) about barring open school candidates and those with biology as an additional subject in class 12 from appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).
"The responsibility of CBSE is limited to holding the NEET (UG) examination, based on the eligibility criteria provided by MCI. CBSE has no role to play in deciding the eligibility conditions," the board said in an advisory.
Students who have pursued schooling through National Institute of Open Learning (NIOS)/ State Open School or those who studied biology or biotechnology as an additional subject in class 12 are ineligible to appear in NEET.
"Therefore, all the grievances received by CBSE on these issues are disposed of. Candidates are requested to kindly read the information bulletin and FAQs hosted on NEET website before sending grievance to the board in any form," it added.
This year, NEET will be held on May 6. Online application process began on February 8 and March 9 is the last date to register. The last date for successful payment of fee online is March 10 till 11.50 PM.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ram Gopal Varma Pens An Open Letter, Says Sridevi Had Been a 'Very Unhappy Woman'
- Virat Kohli Was Little Over the Top in SA But Growing: Steve Waugh
- [In Pics] Nokia 8110 Reloaded: Can it Bring Back The 'Slider Phone' Fashion?
- Esha Gupta Gets Trolled For Tweet on Syria Crisis, Hits Back
- Arsenal Will Challenge Man City Despite League Cup Defeat: Ilkay Gundogan