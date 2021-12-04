‘No Symptoms Now’: Karnataka Doctor Who Has Omicron Variant Talks About Treatment, Hospitalisation

A 46-year-old doctor, one of the two people to have tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant omicron, is currently undergoing treatment and is in isolation at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Talking about his experience, the doctor said he does not have a cold or cough and neither has he face any difficulty in breathing yet. However, three days into home isolation, he experienced spells of dizziness, and with concern growing among his family, decided to get admitted in a private hospital, the Times of India reported.

“I was given a dose of monoclonal antibodies on November 25 and that made a lot of difference. The next morning, I was absolutely normal with zero symptoms. I felt as though I had never had Covid at all,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

The report further said that while his oxygen saturation level was 95, his fever shot up to 101 degrees. An scan of his lungs showed very minimal changes – as is typical in a patient with 3 to 4 days of infection, doctors said.

The doctor’s wife also started showing similar symptoms, including body pain and chills, and tested positive on November 26. The doctor was discharged on November 29. December 3 was the 12th day since his symptoms first showed up. “I have no symptoms now,” said the doctor who was re-admitted to a designated hospital on Thursday after it was confirmed that he had the Omicron variant.

India had on Thursday reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 from Karnataka - in a South African national and a Bengaluru doctor with no travel history and both men fully vaccinated. The state is geared up for a number of important decisions amid the developments.

