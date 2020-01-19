'Have Patience, Observe Discipline': Delhi Police Advises Motorists Ahead of R-Day Parade Rehearsals

New Delhi: Delhi police on Sunday advised commuters to have patience and observe traffic rules and road discipline during traffic restrictions for Republic Day Parade rehearsals.

It said rehearsals will be held on Monday and Tuesday on Rajpath, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, and there could be traffic diversions and alternative routes will be suggested to motorists.

Traffic will be restricted on Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 9 am to 12 noon on the two days, police said. Rajpath will also remain shut for traffic from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

The advisory suggested motorists to take North-South Corridor that includes Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover for going to Rajghat.

For Mandir Marg, commuters should take Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun and Shankar Road.

On the East-West Corridor, motorists have been suggested to take Ring Road via Bhairon Road at Mathura Road and Lodhi Road.

To go to AIIMS Chowk, commuters can take Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun via Mandir Marg. For Ring Road-ISBT, motorists can take Chadgi Ram Akhara via IP College and Mall Road via Azadpur and Punjabi Bagh

"Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic police personnel deployed at intersections," a senior traffic official said.

Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going towards New Delhi Railway Station and beyond are suggested to take Sardar Patel Marg or Park Street via Mandir Marg and proceed to North Delhi or New Delhi, the advisory stated.

Buses from South Delhi destined for Central Secretariat will be curtailed at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakyapuri, Tyagraj Marg, Krishna Menon Marg and Maulana Azad Road, it added.

Other buses to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to take Sardar Patel Marg, Simon Boliver Marg, Upper Ridge Road, Shankar Road and Park Street/Mandir Marg.

