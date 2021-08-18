Have Puffy Eyes And Dark Circles? Here Are Some Home Remedies For it

The skin around your eyes is the thinnest and the most delicate. And therefore needless to say it needs more care than any other part of the body. Puffy eyes and dark circles occur for many reasons. A more long-lasting solution to puffy eyes and dark circles depends on the cause.

The problem generally results from a variety of factors including over consumption of salt, allergies, sinus problems, dehydration, lack of sleep, crying, and ageing etc. There could be other causes too. However, it’s also true that many people have it because this trait simply runs in the family.

Here are a few home remedies you can use to reduce puffy eyes:

Lack of sleep is one of the key reasons your eyes suffer. Every individual needs at least 7-8 hours of sleep every day. If you’re not getting enough sleep, you need to track your sleeping pattern and get proper sleep.

RELATED NEWS Use Potato Slices To Treat Puffy Eyes

Stay Hydrated: Drinking less water can also cause puffiness. Make sure you drink plenty of water all day to keep yourself hydrated. Drinking a glass of water before bedtime helps you stay hydrated when you are asleep and reduces puffy eyes.

Avoid too much salt: Consuming too much salt can cause additional fluid retention in your body. Keep high-sodium food and snacks at bay and try to consume more vegetables and fruits.

Try an eye cream: Many eye creams may help relieve dark circles and puffiness. There are some particular ingredients to look for in an eye cream such as cucumber, chamomile, and arnica. These all ingredients are rich in properties that help reduce inflammation and tighten the skin.

Use cold compress: A fast way to reduce puffy eyes in the morning is to keep a few spoons in the freezer then keep a spoon on the concerned area. This will help prevent puffiness quickly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here