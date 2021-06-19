'Have Some Difficulty': Supreme Court Judge Withdraws From Hearing Bengal Post-Poll Violence Case

Supreme Court judge Indira Banerjee on Friday rescued herself from a plea pertaining to alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal citing some difficulty in hearing the matter. The hearing comes after a petition was filed by Biswajit Sarkar, brother of the deceased Bengal BJP worker was called before a bench of Justices Banerjee and MR Shah.

A report in The Times of India said the apex court passed an order for listing the case before an appropriate bench of “which Her Ladyship (Justice Indira Banerjee) is not a member.”

“I have some difficulty in hearing this matter. Let this matter be listed before another Bench,” Justice Banerjee reportedly said at the very outset of the proceedings.

Sarkar had sought a CBI probe into the murder of his brother Abhijit. In the petition, he had alleged that TMC mob had entered his brother’s house and dragged him out and killed him in front of his mother and other family members.

On May 18, the apex court had issued notices to the Centre, West Bengal government and others seeking their responses on a petition filed by Biswajit Sarkar and co-petitioner Swaranalata Adhikari, whose husband was killed in poll-related violence.

The petitioners sought a CBI investigation in the cases and also provided the court with a list of 16 workers of the BJP killed during the violence after poll results in May this year.

