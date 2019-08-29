Have Sought Unhindered Consular Access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
In July, the Hague-based International Court of Justice ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav without further delay.
file image of Kulbhushan Jadhav
New Delhi: India on Thursday said it had asked for "immediate, effective and unhindered" consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav from Pakistan and was in touch with the neighbouring country through diplomatic channels.
Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017, following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
In July, the Hague-based ICJ ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav without further delay.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, at a media briefing, said: "We are in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels. Based on the judgment of the International Court of Justice, we had asked for immediate, effective and unhindered consular access." "Let us see the response we get from the Pakistani side," he added.
India had sent a communication to Pakistan, virtually turning down Islamabad's conditional offer of providing consular access to Jadhav.
Earlier, Pakistan had offered India consular access to Jadhav. The offer had come two weeks after the ICJ had ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav without further delay.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Naamkaran Actress Nalini Negi Accuses Roommate of Physical Assault, Files FIR
- Fan Pulls Kartik Aaryan’s Cheeks while Clicking Selfie, His Reaction is Winning the Internet
- Sanitary Napkin Costing Re 1 for 'Suvidha' of Women Launched by All-Men Panel
- A Man Tried to Scam US Cop, Internet is Convinced the Caller Was Indian
- Ben Stokes More Popular Than Taylor Swift During Headingley Heroics